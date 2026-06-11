Presidential adviser attributes historical ties to ambitious vision of both leaderships
Dubai: The strategic development of relations between the UAE and India over the past decade represents an unprecedented diplomatic success story, Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said.
In a post on his X account, Gargash attributed the transformation to the ambitious vision of the leaderships of both countries, saying it had elevated their long-standing historical ties to broader horizons of economic, investment and technological cooperation.
“The strategic development of UAE-India relations over the past decade represents an unprecedented diplomatic success story,” he wrote.
He added that while India has historically been an important partner for the UAE. “The renewed UAE-India partnership is moving towards greater progress and prosperity, delivering benefits for both friendly countries and peoples.
Gargash’s remarks underscore the growing depth of UAE-India relations, which have expanded significantly in recent years through closer economic integration, investment partnerships and cooperation in advanced technology, reflecting the strategic importance both nations attach to their bilateral ties.