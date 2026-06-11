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UAE-India strategic ties represent a diplomatic success story: Gargash

Presidential adviser attributes historical ties to ambitious vision of both leaderships

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President
Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President
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Dubai: The strategic development of relations between the UAE and India over the past decade represents an unprecedented diplomatic success story, Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said.

In a post on his X account, Gargash attributed the transformation to the ambitious vision of the leaderships of both countries, saying it had elevated their long-standing historical ties to broader horizons of economic, investment and technological cooperation.

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“The strategic development of UAE-India relations over the past decade represents an unprecedented diplomatic success story,” he wrote.

He added that while India has historically been an important partner for the UAE. “The renewed UAE-India partnership is moving towards greater progress and prosperity, delivering benefits for both friendly countries and peoples.

Gargash’s remarks underscore the growing depth of UAE-India relations, which have expanded significantly in recent years through closer economic integration, investment partnerships and cooperation in advanced technology, reflecting the strategic importance both nations attach to their bilateral ties.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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