Iraq’s 1990 Kuwait invasion still shapes GCC security and solidarity
Abu Dhabi: Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has stressed that the lessons of Iraq's 1990 invasion of Kuwait remain as relevant as ever, saying the anniversary reaffirms the importance of Gulf solidarity and the shared responsibility of safeguarding the region's security and stability.
In a post on X ahead of the 36th anniversary of Iraq's invasion of Kuwait on 2 August, Gargash said: "Tomorrow marks the anniversary of the invasion and occupation of our sisterly Kuwait, an occasion on which we recall the value of Gulf solidarity and the unity of our security and stability.
Today, amid the challenges surrounding us, those lessons appear more urgent than ever. The destiny of the GCC states is shared, and the ship that carries us can only be saved through co-operation, co-ordination and unity."
Iraqi forces invaded Kuwait on 2 August 1990 under the orders of then-President Saddam Hussein, swiftly overrunning the country and triggering one of the most consequential crises in modern Middle Eastern history.
The invasion prompted widespread international condemnation and led to a US-led coalition military campaign that liberated Kuwait in February 1991 after Iraq failed to comply with UN demands to withdraw.
The seven-month occupation left a lasting mark on the region. Retreating Iraqi forces set fire to hundreds of Kuwaiti oil wells and released vast quantities of crude oil into the Arabian Gulf, causing one of the world's worst environmental disasters.
The conflict also reshaped regional security, reinforced international defence partnerships in the Gulf and led to years of UN sanctions and reparations against Iraq.