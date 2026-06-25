Anwar Gargash warns against imposing new geopolitical realities on GCC through treacherous aggression

Gargash: Stability cannot be built on aggression, citing Strait of Hormuz
Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, warned on Thursday against attempts to impose new geopolitical realities on GCC countries through a treacherous aggression, saying such actions would undermine, rather than promote, long-term regional stability.
In a post on X, Gargash said: “Such a treacherous aggression could not be used to reshape the strategic landscape of the Gulf region, arguing that imposing a fait accompli born of aggression would not pave the way for stability, but rather sows new seeds of discord and conflict in the future.”
"New geopolitical realities cannot be imposed on the Gulf Arab countries as a result of treacherous aggression," Gargash wrote.
He added that forcing a new status quo through aggression "does not lay the foundations for stability but rather sows new seeds of discord and conflict in the future."
Gargash said this is specifically applied to the Strait of Hormuz, underscoring the strategic importance of the waterway to Gulf security and regional stability.