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Anwar Gargash warns against imposing new geopolitical realities on GCC through treacherous aggression

Gargash: Stability cannot be built on aggression, citing Strait of Hormuz

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Gargash warned against imposing geopolitical realities on GCC countries as a result of treacherous agrression.
Gargash warned against imposing geopolitical realities on GCC countries as a result of treacherous agrression.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, warned on Thursday against attempts to impose new geopolitical realities on GCC countries through a treacherous aggression, saying such actions would undermine, rather than promote, long-term regional stability.

In a post on X, Gargash said: “Such a treacherous aggression could not be used to reshape the strategic landscape of the Gulf region, arguing that imposing a fait accompli born of aggression would not pave the way for stability, but rather sows new seeds of discord and conflict in the future.”

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"New geopolitical realities cannot be imposed on the Gulf Arab countries as a result of treacherous aggression," Gargash wrote.

He added that forcing a new status quo through aggression "does not lay the foundations for stability but rather sows new seeds of discord and conflict in the future."

Gargash said this is specifically applied to the Strait of Hormuz, underscoring the strategic importance of the waterway to Gulf security and regional stability.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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