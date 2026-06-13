Diplomacy, economic partnerships and credible deterrence remain strategic priorities
Dubai: The UAE will remain committed to safeguarding the security and stability of the Arabian Gulf, viewing both as essential foundations for shared prosperity in an increasingly complex geopolitical environment, Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, said on Saturday.
In a post on X, Gargash said the UAE recognised that addressing emerging regional and international challenges required three key pillars: effective diplomacy, strong economic ties and a credible deterrence capability.
"At a more complex geostrategic stage, the UAE understands that dealing with future challenges requires three foundations: effective diplomacy, robust economic links and capable, credible deterrence," he wrote.
Gargash added that the UAE would continue to support efforts aimed at preserving the security and stability of the Arabian Gulf, stressing that regional stability remains a prerequisite for sustainable development and collective economic growth.