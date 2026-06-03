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Anwar Gargash calls for unified GCC position against repeated Iranian attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain

UAE presidential adviser says GCC's security is interconnected

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Dr. Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President
Dr. Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President

Dubai: Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has called for a firm and united GCC position against the repeated Iranian aggression against Kuwait and Bahrain, saying the security and interests of GCC countries are inseparable.

In a post on X platform, Gargash said GCC countries must stand together in the face of regional threats and warned against leaving any state to confront attacks on its own.

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“In light of the repeated Iranian aggression against our sister states, Kuwait and Bahrain, there must be a firm, unified and cohesive GCC position,” Gargash said.

“It is unacceptable for any GCC state to be left to face targeting alone, while the security of the GCC countries is interconnected, their interests are shared, and their destiny is one,” he added.

Gargash said the attacks extended beyond individual countries and represent a broader threat to the Gulf region as a whole. “This aggression does not target one country alone; it targets all of us."

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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