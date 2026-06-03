UAE presidential adviser says GCC's security is interconnected
Dubai: Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has called for a firm and united GCC position against the repeated Iranian aggression against Kuwait and Bahrain, saying the security and interests of GCC countries are inseparable.
In a post on X platform, Gargash said GCC countries must stand together in the face of regional threats and warned against leaving any state to confront attacks on its own.
“In light of the repeated Iranian aggression against our sister states, Kuwait and Bahrain, there must be a firm, unified and cohesive GCC position,” Gargash said.
“It is unacceptable for any GCC state to be left to face targeting alone, while the security of the GCC countries is interconnected, their interests are shared, and their destiny is one,” he added.
Gargash said the attacks extended beyond individual countries and represent a broader threat to the Gulf region as a whole. “This aggression does not target one country alone; it targets all of us."