Iran's attacks show failure to commit to de-escalation: Gargash

UAE adviser warns Iran’s actions endanger maritime security and energy supplies
Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has said Iran's reported attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and repeated aggression against Bahrain and Kuwait demonstrate that Tehran is unwilling to commit to de-escalation or move beyond the recent conflict.
In a post on X on Wednesday, Gargash said the reported attacks on Saudi and Qatari commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, together with the repeated acts of aggression against Bahrain and Kuwait, were "a clear indication that Tehran is incapable of adhering to the requirements of de-escalation and turning the page on war".
"The Gulf Arab states cannot continue to be the target of Iran's oscillation between the logic of escalation and the path of rationality, stability and peace," he said.
Gargash's remarks came after Saudi Arabia and Qatar separately condemned reported attacks on commercial vessels linked to the two countries while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, with both holding Iran responsible and warning that the incidents threatened international maritime security and global energy supplies.