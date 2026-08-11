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Anwar Gargash calls for end to region’s ‘no war, no peace’ limbo

Diplomatic adviser says lasting stability must rest on international law and sovereignty

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President.
Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President.

Dubai: The region must move beyond its prolonged state of “no war, no peace”, towards sustainable stability founded on international law, peaceful coexistence and respect for sovereignty, Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said.

In a post on X, Gargash said clarity over the region’s future direction was essential for its stability and the future of its people. “The region cannot remain indefinitely in a state of neither war nor peace; its stability and the future of its people require clarity of vision and direction,” Gargash said.

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“At the same time, the next phase cannot be built on fragile foundations or arrangements detached from international law, the principles of peaceful coexistence, respect for sovereignty and the logic of peace. The goal is to move towards sustainable stability governed by clear and shared rules," the Diplomatic Adviser added.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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