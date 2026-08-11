Diplomatic adviser says lasting stability must rest on international law and sovereignty
Dubai: The region must move beyond its prolonged state of “no war, no peace”, towards sustainable stability founded on international law, peaceful coexistence and respect for sovereignty, Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said.
In a post on X, Gargash said clarity over the region’s future direction was essential for its stability and the future of its people. “The region cannot remain indefinitely in a state of neither war nor peace; its stability and the future of its people require clarity of vision and direction,” Gargash said.
“At the same time, the next phase cannot be built on fragile foundations or arrangements detached from international law, the principles of peaceful coexistence, respect for sovereignty and the logic of peace. The goal is to move towards sustainable stability governed by clear and shared rules," the Diplomatic Adviser added.