Proud of UAE forum brings together diplomats, business leaders

Diplomat Business Club event highlights the UAE’s business-friendly vision, global appeal
Dubai: Business leaders, diplomats and entrepreneurs gathered in Dubai to celebrate the UAE’s remarkable transformation into a global hub for investment, innovation and opportunity at a special “Proud of UAE” forum organised by the Diplomat Business Club.
The event brought together investors, CEOs, Emirati business leaders and diplomats in the UAE to recognise the policies and leadership that have positioned the UAE among the world’s most attractive destinations to live, work and do business. Proceedings began with the UAE National Anthem, reflecting participants’ appreciation for the country they now call home.
Ambassador Javed Malik, President of the Diplomat Business Club, said the UAE’s success story is built on visionary leadership, economic openness and a welcoming environment that has attracted talent and businesses from across the globe.
“People from more than 200 nationalities live, work and do business in the UAE. They feel proud and blessed to be part of a country that offers tremendous opportunities, security and stability, and enables them to build a future, pursue their profession, establish businesses and achieve their ambitions,” he said.
He noted that investor-friendly policies, the Golden Visa programme, world-class infrastructure, strategic connectivity and economic stability have helped establish the UAE as a preferred global investment destination. He also highlighted the country’s focus on future industries, including artificial intelligence, fintech and renewable energy, supported by 100 per cent foreign ownership, regulatory sandboxes and advanced digital infrastructure.
Malik announced that the Diplomat Business Club will continue hosting future forums under the “Proud of UAE” theme to celebrate the country’s continued progress and prosperity.
“It is our humble tribute to the country and to our leaders, to say that we are proud of the UAE, proud of its extraordinary achievements, and feel blessed and grateful to be part of its continuing journey of progress, prosperity and success,” he said.
Sarah Shaw, Chief Executive Officer of Majra, the UAE Government’s National CSR Fund under the Ministry of Economy, also addressed the gathering. She outlined the organisation’s efforts to encourage businesses to integrate corporate social responsibility, sustainability and social impact into their operations.
The Diplomat Business Club is an international networking platform that brings together business leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, senior professionals and members of the diplomatic community.