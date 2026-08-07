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The story of Trabzonspor: Salah's next chapter

Mo Salah’s next chapter starts with Turkish side Trabzonspor, but who are they?

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Trabzonspor's new man Mohamed Salah waves to supporters during his signing cerenomy at Papara Park Stadium
Trabzonspor's new man Mohamed Salah waves to supporters during his signing cerenomy at Papara Park Stadium
AFP-NURGUL GUNAYDIN

Dubai: Mohamed Salah’s decision to join Trabzonspor caught much of the football world by surprise.

After leaving Liverpool, the Egypt captain had been linked with lucrative moves to Saudi Arabia, Major League Soccer and several of Europe’s biggest clubs. Instead, the 34-year-old opted for Turkey’s Black Sea coast, signing a two-year deal with a club determined to re-establish itself among the country’s elite.

While Trabzonspor may not possess the global profile of Galatasaray, Fenerbahce or Besiktas, they remain one of Turkey’s most historic clubs.

Managed by former club captain Fatih Tekke, they compete in the Turkish Süper Lig and finished third last season to secure a place in the Europa League qualifiers. The squad already contains some familiar names, including former Atletico Madrid defender Stefan Savic and former Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana.

A club built on success

Founded in 1967, Trabzonspor are widely regarded as Turkey's fourth major club and the only side from outside Istanbul to consistently challenge the country's traditional powerhouses. They have won the Turkish league seven times, lifting six titles between 1976 and 1984 before ending a 38-year wait for another championship in 2022.

Alongside their league triumphs, Trabzonspor have also collected multiple Turkish Cups and Turkish Super Cups, establishing themselves as one of the nation's most decorated clubs.

Their passionate fanbase has helped create one of the fiercest atmospheres in Turkish football, with the city of Trabzon living and breathing the club throughout the year.

Papara Park: One of Turkey's loudest stadiums

Since 2016, Trabzonspor have played their home matches at Papara Park, also known as the Şenol Güneş Sports Complex. The modern stadium holds just under 41,000 supporters and is named after legendary goalkeeper and former manager Şenol Güneş, one of the club's greatest ever figures.

Built overlooking the Black Sea, Papara Park is renowned for its intimidating atmosphere, particularly during clashes with Turkey's biggest clubs. Salah received a taste of that passion before even kicking a ball, with thousands of supporters packing the stadium to welcome him following his arrival in Turkey.

Why Salah chose Trabzonspor

Although the financial package would have certainly been attractive, Salah's move appears to be about more than money. Trabzonspor have presented him with the chance to remain in European football, compete in continental competition and become the undisputed face of one of Turkey's biggest clubs.

Rather than joining a league where expectations may be lower, Salah will be expected to lead a genuine title challenge while helping Trabzonspor close the gap on Istanbul's traditional giants.

It is easy to forget that, while Liverpool have always been one of England's biggest clubs, Salah arrived at Anfield during a period when they were far from their peak, having gone five years without lifting a major trophy.

He became a key figure in the club's resurgence, helping Liverpool win the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup. As he begins the next chapter of his career, Salah will be hoping he can have a similarly transformative impact at his new club.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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