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Mohamed Salah set to join Trabzonspor on a two-year deal

Salah’s arrival would rank among the biggest transfers in Turkish football in recent years

Last updated:
Jai Rai
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Mo Salah
Mo Salah
AP

Egyptian football icon Mohamed Salah is reportedly close to completing a sensational move to Turkish Süper Lig club Trabzonspor, with the former Liverpool star expected to arrive in Istanbul on Wednesday to complete the final formalities of the transfer.

A free agent after ending his nine-year spell at Liverpool earlier this year, Salah is set to sign a two-year contract with Trabzonspor. Once the deal is finalised, he will join Nigerian internationals Paul Onuachu and Chibuike Nwaiwu at the Turkish club.

Reports indicate that all major terms have been agreed, with only the final paperwork and contract signing remaining before the move is officially announced.

Salah’s arrival would rank among the biggest transfers in Turkish football in recent years, handing Trabzonspor one of Africa’s greatest-ever players. The club will hope the Egyptian forward’s experience and quality can strengthen its bid for domestic success while boosting its prospects in European competition.

If the move goes through as expected, the 34-year-old will begin a new chapter in the Turkish top flight after an illustrious career that saw him establish himself as one of the world’s finest forwards, winning multiple major trophies and individual honours during his time at Liverpool.

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footballMohamed SalahTurkey

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