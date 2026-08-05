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Mohamed Salah to arrive in Turkey to complete free transfer with Trabzon

Egypt forward expected to finalise move after Liverpool departure

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Turkish club Trabzonspor said Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah will arrive in Turkey on Wednesday to complete formalities for his proposed free transfer following his departure from Liverpool.
Turkish club Trabzonspor said Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah will arrive in Turkey on Wednesday to complete formalities for his proposed free transfer following his departure from Liverpool.
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Dubai: Turkish club Trabzonspor said Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah will arrive in Turkey on Wednesday to complete formalities for his proposed free transfer following his departure from Liverpool.

The club said Salah, with whom it has begun transfer negotiations, is scheduled to arrive at Istanbul Atatürk Airport's General Aviation Terminal at midday before travelling to Trabzon later in the day. Details of the player's official reception will be announced through the club's media channels, it added.

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Trabzonspor announced earlier this week that it had opened talks with the former Liverpool forward, who became a free agent after ending his nine-year spell at the Premier League club.

Turkish media reported Salah is expected to sign a two-year contract worth an annual salary of 17 million euros, together with a 5 million euro signing bonus and a share of shirt sales, although the club has not confirmed the financial details.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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