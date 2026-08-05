Egypt forward expected to finalise move after Liverpool departure
Dubai: Turkish club Trabzonspor said Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah will arrive in Turkey on Wednesday to complete formalities for his proposed free transfer following his departure from Liverpool.
The club said Salah, with whom it has begun transfer negotiations, is scheduled to arrive at Istanbul Atatürk Airport's General Aviation Terminal at midday before travelling to Trabzon later in the day. Details of the player's official reception will be announced through the club's media channels, it added.
Trabzonspor announced earlier this week that it had opened talks with the former Liverpool forward, who became a free agent after ending his nine-year spell at the Premier League club.
Turkish media reported Salah is expected to sign a two-year contract worth an annual salary of 17 million euros, together with a 5 million euro signing bonus and a share of shirt sales, although the club has not confirmed the financial details.