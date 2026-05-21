Mohamed Salah’s next move: Which country is next for the 'Egyptian King'

The 33-year-old announced he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season
Dubai: Mohamed Salah is set to play his final game for Liverpool this weekend, bringing an end to a remarkable nine-year spell at Anfield.
The legendary Egyptian forward sent shockwaves through world football back in March when he announced that he would be leaving the club at the end of the season.
Since then, attention has shifted away from his incredible legacy on Merseyside and toward intense speculation about where he will head next, as fans and pundits alike debate the next chapter in one of modern football’s most decorated careers.
Although there have been signs this season of a slight decline with age, a player of Salah’s stature remains one of the most coveted assets in world football.
Any club would be eager to secure a forward of his calibre, but questions remain over what a realistic next destination looks like for the Premier League icon.
Saudi Arabia has found itself at the forefront of conversations surrounding the next potential destination for the 33-year-old.
In recent years, the Saudi Pro League has positioned itself as a major force in the transfer market, actively targeting some of football’s biggest global names. For a player of Salah’s profile, the appeal goes beyond sport alone, with the league’s rapid growth, competitive ambitions, and global visibility making it a serious option as he approaches the later stages of his career.
A move to the Middle East would also carry a cultural and personal dimension. As a Muslim-majority country, it offers an environment that may resonate strongly with Salah’s own faith, which could make the transition feel more natural off the pitch as well as on it. That connection could also enhance his popularity among supporters in the region, where he would likely be welcomed as both a footballing icon and a role model.
There is also a clear history of strong interest from Saudi clubs. In 2022, reports suggested that a Saudi side had even made an enormous offer to Mohamed Salah in an attempt to lure him away from Liverpool, underlining just how highly he is valued in the region.
Interest has also been building in the United States, where talks have linked Salah with a potential move to MLS side Inter Miami, owned by David Beckham.
The idea of a switch to Miami is seen as increasingly plausible, particularly given the financial packages on offer, which are reported to be broadly comparable to the lucrative deals available from Saudi Arabian clubs.
Inter Miami have already transformed themselves into one of world football’s most high-profile destinations, having attracted some of the game’s biggest names in recent years.
A move to Florida would also present a compelling footballing narrative, with the possibility of Salah linking up with another iconic left-footed playmaker in Lionel Messi adding extra intrigue. The combination of global star power, lifestyle appeal, and commercial opportunity makes MLS a serious contender in the ongoing debate over Salah’s next destination.
Another realistic option being discussed is a return to Italy, where interest from Serie A clubs has reportedly begun to surface.
Given his elite mentality and long-standing reputation at the highest level of the game, there is a strong belief that he may prefer to remain in Europe rather than move elsewhere at this stage of his career. Competing in one of Europe’s top leagues would allow him to continue testing himself against the very best players in the world, something that has defined his career to date.
Salah also has clear history and familiarity with Italian football, having enjoyed a productive spell with AS Roma before his move to Liverpool. During his time in Serie A, he impressed with his pace, creativity, and finishing, scoring 29 goals in 65 appearances across two seasons and establishing himself as one of the league’s standout attacking talents.
Reports have suggested that AC Milan have shown interest in securing his signature, viewing him as a marquee addition capable of elevating their attack and bringing proven Champions League pedigree. At the same time, his former club AS Roma are also believed to be monitoring his situation closely, with a romantic return to the Stadio Olimpico not entirely ruled out.
Turkey has also emerged as a surprise but increasingly discussed option in the race for Salah’s signature, with recent reports heavily suggesting that Turkish giants Fenerbahce could be preparing a serious push to secure the forward.
The move would make sense if claims that Salah still prioritises competing at the highest level are accurate, as Fenerbahce are regular contenders in European competition and consistently aim to feature in the UEFA Champions League, offering a platform that still keeps him firmly in elite European football.
According to reports, while Saudi Arabian clubs could offer extraordinary financial packages, it is claimed there is already concrete interest from Fenerbahce, with Salah reportedly open to the idea of making the switch.
Such a scenario would underline a clear preference for sporting ambition over pure financial gain, should it materialise.