Mo Salah – The numbers behind the greatness

The 2024/25 season was one of huge intrigue for Salah and Liverpool, with the club entering a new era under Arne Slot following the departure of Jurgen Klopp at the end of the previous campaign. After years of success and stability under Klopp, there were plenty of questions about how Liverpool would adapt to a different managerial style, and whether their key players, particularly Salah, could maintain their elite levels.