Under the sponsorship of Emirates, Arsenal are finally Premier League champions again
Dubai: Arsenal Football Club’s 22-year wait for Premier League glory has finally come to an end. After years of rebuilding, painful near misses and heavy investment, the North London club have climbed back to the summit of English football and reclaimed their place among the elite.
The Gunners and their fans celebrated long into Tuesday night after Manchester City’s draw against AFC Bournemouth confirmed Arsenal as champions of England once again.
Beyond the pitch, Arsenal’s title success also shines a spotlight on one of the most iconic commercial partnerships in world football, their long-standing relationship with Emirates, the Dubai-based airline that has become inseparable from the club’s modern era.
The partnership between Arsenal and Emirates began in 2004, during a period when football clubs were increasingly seeking long-term commercial deals to strengthen their financial foundations and global reach.
The Gunners were looking for a major partner that could match their ambitions on and off the pitch, while Emirates were expanding rapidly as a global airline and wanted a high-profile platform to grow their international brand visibility.
The agreement was structured as a multi-layered sponsorship, starting with shirt sponsorship, where the Emirates logo would feature on Arsenal’s kits, instantly placing the airline on one of the most visible stages in world football.
As both brands evolved, the relationship deepened and became one of the most recognisable partnerships in sport, linking a Premier League giant with the flagship airline of Dubai and the wider United Arab Emirates.
In 2006, Arsenal moved from the historic Highbury stadium into their new home, the now world-famous Emirates Stadium.
For many Arsenal supporters, the Emirates Stadium has long stood as a symbol of ambition and transition. Moving away from the historic Highbury was an emotional step, but it marked a bold shift towards competing financially and commercially with Europe’s elite clubs.
The Emirates Stadium brought the club a 60,000-seater venue which was built over a multi-year construction period between 2004 and 2006. Designed to modernise the club’s infrastructure and expand matchday capacity, it quickly became one of the most recognisable football stadiums in world sport.
Since its opening, the stadium has become the centerpiece of Arsenal’s modern identity. It has hosted unforgettable Premier League nights, Champions League clashes and now, finally, a title-winning campaign that supporters have craved for years.
The partnership with Emirates reflects the deep commercial and cultural link between Arsenal and Dubai, with the UAE’s flagship airline securing global visibility every time Arsenal play at home. Each match at the Emirates Stadium places the brand at the center of one of the most-watched competitions in world football.
Emirates is far more than just an airline sponsor, founded in 1985 and headquartered in Dubai, the airline has become one of the UAE’s most recognisable international brands.
Owned by The Emirates Group through the Dubai government’s Investment Corporation of Dubai, the airline has built a reputation for luxury travel, international connectivity and major sports partnerships. From football and tennis to cricket and horse racing, Emirates has used sport as a powerful tool to expand its global presence.
Its partnership with Arsenal is viewed as one of the clearest examples of how Dubai has successfully used football to strengthen international visibility and soft power. Through Arsenal’s global fanbase, the Emirates brand reaches millions of viewers across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East every single week.
Now, with Arsenal crowned Premier League champions once again, that visibility reaches an even greater level.
From 2005, Arsenal entered a challenging period in its modern history, going nine years without lifting a major trophy. Despite this, Emirates remained a consistent and committed partner throughout the club’s transitional years, standing by the club as they rebuilt both on and off the pitch.
During this time, the club underwent a major evolution, moving through different squads and managerial changes before the arrival of Mikel Arteta, who gradually reshaped the team into genuine title contenders. Under his leadership, Arsenal developed a young, dynamic squad that matured into one of the most competitive sides in the Premier League.
That long-term project has now paid off and after finishing as runners-up for three consecutive seasons, Arsenal finally broke through to win the Premier League title.
Looking forward, Arsenal also remain in contention on the European stage, with the possibility of becoming champions of Europe for the first time in their history when they face Paris Saint-Germain in the final in Budapest.
A victory there would not only mark a historic football achievement but would also further amplify the global visibility of the Emirates brand on one of the sport’s biggest nights.