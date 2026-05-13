Leroy Fer on a new era at Gulf United FC

The former Premier League star led the Dubai club to a win in their impressive new home
Dubai: Having played on football’s biggest stages, from the World Cup to the Premier League, Leroy Fer has fully embraced his role as captain of Gulf United as the club stepped into a new era last weekend.
The UAE First Division side welcomed hundreds of fans to the newly opened JA Stadium in Jebel Ali on Sunday, marking a significant moment for Gulf United and the club’s growing ambitions.
Situated beside the Lake View Hotel within the wider JA The Resort complex, the venue hosted its inaugural fixture with Gulf United picking up an entertaining 4-2 victory over Masfoot Sports Club.
Speaking prior to the match, Fer discussed the excitement surrounding the new facility, describing the stadium as an important step forward for the club.
“It’s massive for the club,” said Fer.
“To have your own ground and bringing the fans together always give you that extra boost. We have a good following so to now have our own base where the fans can come together is a huge step for the club.”
Having played at the very highest level of European football, Fer brought a wealth of experience to Dubai following spells with clubs including Feyenoord, Norwich City, Queens Park Rangers and Swansea City.
The midfielder also represented the Netherlands national team on 11 occasions during his international career, competing alongside some of the game’s biggest names.
Now with Gulf United, Fer spoke openly about the talent within UAE football and also the challenges players face when adapting to a different football culture and climate.
“UAE football has a lot of talent and potential,” said the 36-year-old.
“Despite the intensity maybe being slightly lower than what you would get in Europe, there is certainly some very exciting teams and players here.
“I’m enjoying it a lot, it took some time to get used to the heat for sure and it was certainly the biggest challenge for me, but I think I’ve adapted to it well now.”
After bringing an end to his long career in European football, Fer made the move to the UAE in 2024 when he signed for Al Nasr SC before joining Gulf United a year later.
Fer also praised the club’s long-term vision, highlighting their commitment to youth development and its focus on creating a genuine pathway for young players to progress into the first team.
He said: “There’s a lot of talent at Gulf United and it’s really exciting to see, the club do a great job with their youth development, we have a senior team which has many players from the youth pathways the club offers.
“You can see that we are ready to make the next step now, we have players who are 17-years-old playing at the highest level and for them to play in this new stadium shows the direction the club is going in.”
Undoubtedly the most experienced player within the squad, Fer explained how he hopes he can continue to play an important role in supporting Gulf United’s continued efforts in youth development both on and off the pitch.
Drawing on his years of experience at the highest level of the game, the former Dutch international said: “I always try to lead by example, like I said we have some very talented young players so it’s important they can learn from me on and off the pitch.
“Aside from myself we have a great backroom staff at Gulf United, our Director of Football Mo (Jarad) works closely with the young players and believes in building from the youth which is something really important.”
As Gulf United continue to push forward both on and off the pitch, the opening night of their new JA Stadium represents another major step in the club’s ambitious journey, providing a permanent home for supporters and a foundation for the foreseeable future.
With continued investment in facilities, youth development and the first team, Gulf United’s rise reflects both the club’s long-term vision and the growing strength of football across the region.