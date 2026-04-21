Andrea Pirlo on United FC and “comfortable” life in Dubai

The World Cup winner opens up on management and life in Dubai
Dubai: In July 2025, the landscape of UAE football shifted when United FC appointed Andrea Pirlo as their new manager, bringing one of European football’s greatest midfielders and a World Cup winner into the heart of the country’s rising football scene.
The move underlined just how quickly the ambitions of UAE football are rising, but for Pirlo it wasn’t about the pull of instant success or a headline-grabbing switch, it was something far more exciting, the opportunity to build something from the ground up.
Founded in 2022, Dubai’s United FC are a far cry from the long-established European clubs in Sampdoria and Juventus, sides with deep history and tradition that Pirlo has previously managed, making his move to the UAE all the more striking.
“What convinced me to take on the United FC project was the feeling that there was something real to build,” explained the Italian.
“It wasn’t just about immediate results, but about creating a structure and a clear identity over time.
“I’ve had different experiences already, and I was looking for a project where I could grow together with the club.”
Coming from the structured, possession-based environments of European football, perhaps one of Pirlo’s biggest challenges was adjusting to a different rhythm in the UAE game.
The football in the region is renowned for it’s extremely high-tempo, with a greater emphasis on physicality and athleticism than the more technical, controlled build-up play he would have been accustomed to in major European leagues.
Rather than trying to impose his ideas immediately, Pirlo spent the early period observing and adapting, understanding how best to balance his principles with a style of play that demands intensity and energy.
“I didn’t come here thinking I could just bring my ideas from Europe and apply them in the same way, football doesn’t work like that,” said the two-time Champions League winner.
“Of course, the football here is different to what I have experienced before, at the beginning everything is new, the league, players, even small details you don’t think about before arriving. I spent the first period trying to understand more than to change things too quickly.
“Although it is different, I never had the feeling I needed to change who I am as a coach, and that’s important.”
For a man who won it all during his playing career and is widely regarded as one of Italy’s most accomplished footballers, there was always going to be questions of whether he can translate that elite-level success into management in a completely different footballing environment.
In his first season in charge of United FC, he has already begun to silence any of those doubts, with the side sitting top of the UAE First Division League and firmly on track for promotion to the UAE Pro League at the first time of asking.
With only a handful of games remaining before their fate is decided, the calmness and experience that defined Pirlo as a player could prove crucial, as the 46-year-old remains composed despite the pressure being firmly on.
“Pressure is normal, especially when you are fighting for something important,” Pirlo said.
“I don’t try to remove it, I think its part of the game, the key is to keep the environment calm and focused.
“It’s been a positive season so far, but I don’t look too much at the table, maybe that’s the player in me, I always prefer to think about the next match.”
For Pirlo, settling into life in Dubai proved just as important as adapting to what’s happening on the pitch. The move meant embracing a new culture and way of living, but one he has taken to well.
Ensuring his wife and children were settled and comfortable was the most important factor for the Italian.
That stability at home, combined with the city’s relaxed yet focused environment, has allowed Pirlo to fully commit to his role at United FC.
“I have to say, life here is very comfortable,” Pirlo continued.
“It’s a city where you can focus on your job, but also switch off when you need to and that balance is important during a long season.
“My family have settled in quickly, which helped me a lot. When your family is comfortable, you don’t have distractions which is important, especially when you’re working in a different country.”
With Dubai and the wider UAE increasingly attracting some of football’s biggest names, both on and off the pitch.
The region has become a growing hub for the game with Pirlo’s decision to make the move one that highlights not only the appeal of Dubai as a city, but also the rising stature of football in the UAE on the global stage.