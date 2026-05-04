Messi effect in F1: He sat in Mercedes car before the race; Antonelli creates history in that car

Messi’s Miami visit, Antonelli’s title charge and Colapinto’s dream weekend collide
Lionel Messi briefly sat inside a Mercedes Formula One car at the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, and hours later, the very driver whose seat he occupied, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, went on to win the race.
The moment quickly went viral, with fans joking about a “Messi effect” making its way into Formula One. He is not just any driver. The teenage Italian sensation is already making serious noise in Formula One.
Messi attended the race as a special guest of the Mercedes AMG Petronas team, exploring the paddock with wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their three sons. The family arrived at the stadium holding hands and instantly became one of the most talked about appearances of the weekend. After the race, Messi went and congratulated the teenage sensation as well.
The highlight came when Messi stepped into the cockpit of 19 year old Antonelli’s car inside the Mercedes garage. He spent a few moments getting a feel of the steering wheel and its complex controls as cameras flashed around him.
Not long after, Antonelli converted his pole position into a race win, adding more buzz to the moment.
The Italian teenage prodigy is already rewriting records. The 19 year old became the youngest driver ever to lead the championship and secured his third straight victory from pole position. He is also the first driver to take his first three career wins from the top spot on the grid and the first in the history of the Miami Grand Prix to win from the front row.
Messi’s visit also had a personal touch. He was there to support fellow Argentine Franco Colapinto, who races for Alpine. The two had already met earlier in the week after Colapinto gifted Messi a signed helmet, with Messi returning the gesture through a private meeting at Inter Miami’s training ground.
Earlier in the week, Alpine F1 driver Franco Colapinto made a dream come true when he met Messi at the Inter Miami training ground.
“It was a very special moment,” Colapinto said, per Motorsport.com. “It was something I had dreamt of all my life. If you ask any Argentinian who they want to meet, it’s Leo. I had the chance.”
What made the outing even more striking was the timing. Just hours earlier, Messi had played for Inter Miami in a dramatic 4-3 loss to Orlando City.
Despite the result, he still delivered a stunning goal and an assist before heading straight into the world of Formula One.