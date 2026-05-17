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Andrea Pirlo guides United FC to UAE Pro League promotion

A goalless draw against Al Orooba was enough to see United FC clinch the title

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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United FC have made it to the top-flight of UAE football in just four years
United FC have made it to the top-flight of UAE football in just four years

Dubai: ISD Sports City Dubai will welcome ADNOC Pro League football to its venue next season as United FC earn promotion to the top-flight.

Managed by Italian legend Andrea Pirlo, the side secured promotion following a 0-0 draw with Al Orooba away from home, with two games left to play this season.

The promotion is a historic achievement, marking the club’s first-ever appearance in the top-flight and making them the first privately owned team to reach the highest tier of Emirati football.

The draw moved United onto 57 points, sealing promotion due to their better head-to-head record after a 2-1 victory over Al Orooba, who sit third on 51 points, earlier in the campaign.

When Pirlo arrived at the club in July 2025, expectations immediately rose for both the team and the Italian coach himself.

Having previously managed European giants such as Juventus, Pirlo arrived with a reputation to uphold and the pressure of delivering success in an ambitious project aiming for top-flight football.

Yet in his very first season, the 46-year-old, renowned throughout his career for his calm, composed and measured personality, guided the club to promotion, bringing stability, belief and a winning mentality that proved decisive throughout the campaign.

After a disappointing defeat to second-placed Hatta Club in April, the title race looked set to go down to the wire, with momentum seemingly slipping away from a side formed just four years ago.

However, they quickly steadied themselves, showing composure under pressure by winning their next three fixtures in succession to regain a strong lead in the standings.

That resurgence meant the equation going into the final stretch was simple with just a draw against Al Orooba on Saturday being enough to secure the league title and confirm promotion, capping off a remarkable rise for such a newly established team.

Stepping up to the ADNOC Pro League represents a major leap in quality for United FC and their legendary manager, as they would be facing some of the UAE’s most successful and established clubs.

The league is stacked with sides such as Al Ain FC, Al Wahda FC, Shabab Al Ahli Club, Al Jazira Club, and Sharjah FC, clubs with deep histories, strong squads, and multiple league and continental honours.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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