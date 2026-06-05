The Dubai Real Estate Court cancelled both the sale and purchase agreement and a related hotel management contract, ruling that the developer had failed to fulfil one of its most fundamental obligations under the deal - transferring ownership of the unit to the buyer.

Dubai: A Dubai court has ordered a developer behind a hotel unit in the Heart of Europe project on the World Islands to refund more than Dh1.37 million to an investor and pay an additional Dh150,000 in compensation after finding that the property could not be transferred because of multiple legal attachments registered against it.

Court records show that the investor paid approximately Dh1.4 million for the unit. However, despite meeting all payment obligations, ownership was never transferred, no title deed was issued and the investor was unable to obtain full legal control of the property.

In its judgment, the court ordered the developer to repay Dh1,370,749.12, together with annual legal interest of 5 per cent from the date the lawsuit was filed until full payment. It also awarded the investor Dh150,000 in compensation, with interest accruing at 5 per cent annually from the date the judgment becomes final.

The court held that these restrictions made it impossible for the developer to transfer ownership of the property, describing the transfer of title as a core obligation under the sale agreement. The inability to fulfil that obligation, the court found, amounted to a contractual breach serious enough to justify terminating the deal.

The court, however, focused on property records submitted during the case, which revealed the existence of 13 attachments(legal restrictions ) registered against the property. According to the judgment, the earliest attachment was recorded on February 19, 2024, while the latest was registered on July 28, 2025. The developer did not dispute the existence of these attachments.

During the proceedings, the developer argued that the project had been completed, was operational and had obtained all necessary approvals, including a five-star hotel classification. The defendants also maintained that the unit had been registered in the interim property register and claimed that investment returns had already been paid to the investor.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.