Court cancels hotel unit deal after 13 property attachments blocked ownership transfer.
Dubai: A Dubai court has ordered a developer behind a hotel unit in the Heart of Europe project on the World Islands to refund more than Dh1.37 million to an investor and pay an additional Dh150,000 in compensation after finding that the property could not be transferred because of multiple legal attachments registered against it.
The Dubai Real Estate Court cancelled both the sale and purchase agreement and a related hotel management contract, ruling that the developer had failed to fulfil one of its most fundamental obligations under the deal - transferring ownership of the unit to the buyer.
In its judgment, the court ordered the developer to repay Dh1,370,749.12, together with annual legal interest of 5 per cent from the date the lawsuit was filed until full payment. It also awarded the investor Dh150,000 in compensation, with interest accruing at 5 per cent annually from the date the judgment becomes final.
The dispute involved a hotel unit purchased in the Heart of Europe development, where the investor expected to earn returns through the property's operation as part of the hospitality project.
Court records show that the investor paid approximately Dh1.4 million for the unit. However, despite meeting all payment obligations, ownership was never transferred, no title deed was issued and the investor was unable to obtain full legal control of the property.
According to court documents, the investor filed a lawsuit seeking to cancel a 2022 purchase agreement for a hotel unit, recover all amounts paid under the contract, and obtain additional compensation and investment returns amounting to more than Dh2.24 million.
The claim also alleged that the property was affected by legal restrictions, attachments and enforcement proceedings that had not been disclosed.
During the proceedings, the developer argued that the project had been completed, was operational and had obtained all necessary approvals, including a five-star hotel classification. The defendants also maintained that the unit had been registered in the interim property register and claimed that investment returns had already been paid to the investor.
Documents submitted to the court included a Dubai Land Department interim sale certificate, project completion records, tourism approvals permitting guest operations and hotel classification certificates.
The court, however, focused on property records submitted during the case, which revealed the existence of 13 attachments(legal restrictions ) registered against the property. According to the judgment, the earliest attachment was recorded on February 19, 2024, while the latest was registered on July 28, 2025. The developer did not dispute the existence of these attachments.
The court held that these restrictions made it impossible for the developer to transfer ownership of the property, describing the transfer of title as a core obligation under the sale agreement. The inability to fulfil that obligation, the court found, amounted to a contractual breach serious enough to justify terminating the deal.
The court ruled that the cancellation of the sale agreement made the related hotel management contract cancelled, as it was dependent on the investor’s ownership of the unit.
It found that the investor had paid the full purchase price along with administrative and handover fees, deducting Dh55,862.88 paid as a 4 per cent Dubai Land Department registration fee directly to the authority. The court ordered a total refund of Dh1,370,749.12, covering purchase payments, handover fees and administrative charges.
Claims that the investor had received Dh320,048 in investment returns were rejected for lack of evidence.
The court held that the investor had been deprived of both the property and the invested funds for an extended period, awarding Dh150,000 in compensation for damages.
It also dismissed the case against the other defendants, finding no contractual link or evidence of fraud or personal liability.
The developer was further ordered to pay court fees, legal costs and Dh1,000 in legal expenses.