The Dubai Court of Cassation clarified that when parties in a Muslim personal status dispute agree to settle their claims before the Court of First Instance, and the agreement is officially recorded in the court hearing minutes, the settlement becomes binding and cannot later be contested before the Court of Appeal or the Court of Cassation.

Dubai: Dubai’s highest court has ruled that settlements reached between Muslim spouses before a court cannot later be challenged before higher courts once they have been recorded and granted the force of an executive instrument.

“The importance of this ruling is that it confirms that an agreement reached between the parties at one stage of litigation prevents any challenge at a higher stage,” he said.

The court further explained that a judge approving such a settlement does not rule on the dispute itself. Instead, the judge’s role is limited to recording and authenticating the agreement reached between the parties before the court.

The court said the hearing minutes are considered an official document unless they are challenged for forgery. Any agreement attached to those minutes carries the force of an executive instrument.

The Court of Cassation explained that Article 81 of the Civil Procedure Law allows parties at any stage of litigation to request that the court record their agreement in the official hearing minutes, provided the settlement does not violate UAE laws, public order or public morals.

He then filed a challenge before the Court of Cassation, arguing that he did not understand English, the language in which the settlement agreement was drafted, that no translator was present during the proceedings, and that he had been pressured into accepting the Dh125,000 payment.

Under the agreement, the divorce would be officially recorded, and the husband would pay the wife Dh125,000 as a full settlement of all her legal rights arising from the marriage and separation.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.