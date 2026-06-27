The case concerned a foreign couple whose civil marriage was dissolved by the Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court. After the separation, the former wife filed a claim seeking financial compensation and related post-marital financial entitlements arising from the breakdown of the marriage.

The highest court in Abu Dhabi rejected an appeal by a former husband who argued that his ex-wife’s earnings and financial independence meant she was not entitled to a court-ordered financial award following divorce.

Abu Dhabi: The Court of Cassation has ruled that a woman’s independent salary or assets do not, on their own, prevent her from receiving financial compensation following divorce, upholding a lower court judgment in favour of a former wife under Abu Dhabi’s civil family law.

The judgment reinforces the principle that financial independence alone is not a decisive test in post-divorce financial claims. A spouse’s ability to earn an income does not necessarily place both parties on equal financial footing after separation.

The court further held that the award granted by the lower court fell within its discretionary authority, and that the husband’s appeal effectively challenged the evaluation of evidence rather than raising a valid legal basis to overturn the ruling.

It also noted that the lower courts were entitled to rely on a financial expert’s report, which examined the economic circumstances of both parties and the financial impact of the divorce.

The court emphasised that such claims must be assessed holistically, taking into account a range of factors rather than relying solely on whether one party earns a salary. These factors include the length of the marriage, the financial standing of both spouses, their respective obligations, and any imbalance in income or living standards.

In his appeal, the former husband contended that his ex-wife was financially self-sufficient, citing her salary and personal assets, and argued that this excluded her from any entitlement to payment.

He added that employment or income alone is not decisive, noting that a working spouse may still be entitled to compensation where evidence shows a substantial imbalance or financial hardship resulting from the separation.

“What matters is the overall financial situation of both parties, including the duration of the marriage, their obligations, the standard of living during the marriage, and whether there is a significant disparity between their financial positions.”

He said the ruling confirms that courts are not limited to assessing whether a former spouse has income, but must instead consider the broader financial realities following divorce.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.