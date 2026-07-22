Abu Dhabi court dismisses Dh33 million lawsuit against BILDCO

Commercial Court orders claimant to pay legal costs; company says no financial impact
The Abu Dhabi Commercial Court has issued a ruling dismissing a lawsuit filed against Abu Dhabi National Company for Building Materials (BILDCO), a Real Estate Development and Construction Company, while ordering the original claimant to bear all court costs, fees, and legal expenses. The decision reinforces the company’s legal position and confirms the soundness of the procedures and practices that were the subject of the dispute.
The ruling brings to a close one of the cases previously under review before Abu Dhabi’s commercial judiciary, after the court rejected the claims brought against the company and found no legal basis warranting the imposition of liability or financial obligations on BILDCO arising from the case.
Abu Dhabi National Company for Building Materials (BILDCO) announced today (Wednesday) that the Abu Dhabi Commercial Court – Court of First Instance issued its judgment on 22 July 2026 in Commercial Case No. 425/2026 (Abu Dhabi First Instance), dismissing the original lawsuit filed against the company in its capacity as defendant by Imran Sultan Matar Al Hallami, acting in his personal capacity and as owner of Al Hallami Group Establishments, as the original claimant.
The court also ordered the original claimant to bear the legal costs, court fees, and lawyers’ fees. The claimant had sought compensation amounting to AED 33 million from the defendant.
In a disclosure submitted to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), BILDCO stated that the court’s ruling will not have any material adverse financial impact on the company’s financial position or financial results. The company further confirmed that no future financial implications are expected to arise from the judgment, given the dismissal of the original claim.
The company affirmed that the court’s decision will have no adverse financial impact on its operations or financial position, noting that the ruling reflects the strength of its legal standing and its continued commitment to the highest standards of corporate governance and compliance.
Legal and financial experts view such judgments as an important factor in strengthening investor and shareholder confidence, particularly when they involve cases that may raise questions regarding the potential liabilities of listed companies or businesses operating in local markets.
The ruling also highlights the growing role of the UAE’s commercial courts in providing a specialized and efficient judicial framework for resolving commercial and investment disputes. This contributes to safeguarding the rights of all parties and enhancing the country’s attractiveness as a regional hub for business and investment.
The Abu Dhabi Commercial Court holds a significant position within the emirate’s judicial system, overseeing commercial disputes through specialized procedures designed to deliver swift justice and improve litigation efficiency, in line with the rapid economic growth witnessed in Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a whole.
The court’s decision underscores several important principles, most notably that the resolution of commercial disputes is based on evidence and legal facts rather than unsubstantiated allegations. It also reinforces the principle that the unsuccessful party in a lawsuit may be required to bear court fees, legal costs, and attorneys’ fees in accordance with the court’s ruling.
Furthermore, the decision sends a reassuring message to investors and stakeholders regarding the company’s legal and financial stability. It confirms that the case has not resulted in any liabilities or financial losses that could affect the company’s operations or future plans.
With this ruling, one of the company’s legal matters has been conclusively resolved, following the court’s complete dismissal of the lawsuit and its order requiring the original claimant to bear all court costs, fees, and legal expenses. The judgment further enhances clarity regarding the company’s legal position and allows its business activities to continue as normal.