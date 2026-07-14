UAE influencer fined Dh81,000 over defamatory restaurant video

​Following the trial before the competent court, a verdict was delivered sentencing the defendant to a fine of Dh30,000. The court further ordered the deletion of the offensive clip and the confiscation of the mobile phone used in the incident as an instrument of crime. The repercussions extended beyond the criminal penalty; the court also ordered the defendant to pay Dh51,000 as temporary civil compensation to the aggrieved party. Consequently, the total cost of that moment of defamation reached Dh81,000, transforming digital "views" into a stark legal lesson: disparaging others is never fit for publication.