Asked what memory from filming in Abu Dhabi will stay with him forever, Villeneuve did not hesitate. "I will say the mornings," he said. "The mornings in the desert, to feel the energy as the sun comes up, and the crew, to feel the excitement and the wonder in the crew members' eyes. You feel the power of the desert and how inspiring it is. It's a crazy journey to bring a massive film crew into the deep desert, but the reward was seeing those smiles every morning. Every morning, I had these chills."