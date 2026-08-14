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Missed the Perseids? Dubai Astronomy adds a second meteor shower night at Al Khatim Desert, Abu Dhabi

Limited tickets and transport prompt early booking for meteor shower event

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
2 MIN READ
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A long exposure shows star trails behind Lopez Mountain during the annual Perseid meteor shower period near the town of Bariloche, Argentina, August 11, 2023.
A long exposure shows star trails behind Lopez Mountain during the annual Perseid meteor shower period near the town of Bariloche, Argentina, August 11, 2023.
Reuters

Dubai: If you missed the Perseids Meteor Shower earlier this month, this is your second chance. Dubai Astronomy Group has added one more night by popular demand, opening the door to anyone who could not get a place at the first event.

The bonus night takes place on Saturday, 15 August 2026, running from 11:00 PM through to 3:00 AM at the Al Khatim Desert in Abu Dhabi. The four-hour window covers the darkest stretch of the night, and the desert setting puts a good distance between the group and the light of the city, the difference between catching only the brightest streaks and seeing the fainter ones too.

The Perseids are among the most anticipated sky events of the year, and this is the last organised viewing Dubai Astronomy Group is holding for the 2026 shower. For anyone in Dubai, Sharjah or Abu Dhabi who saw the photographs from the first night and wished they had been there, Saturday is the remaining opportunity.

The evening is a guided one rather than a simple gathering. Telescopes will be set up across the site, giving attendees a look at objects beyond the meteors themselves, and expert guides will be on hand throughout the night to point out what is overhead and answer questions. Astrophotography is also part of the programme, so anyone hoping to come away with images of the shower will have support in getting them.

Transportation to the venue is available for those who would rather not make the drive out and back in the small hours. It is worth deciding early, as seats are limited alongside the tickets themselves.

Both tickets and transport are capped, and the first event filled up, early booking is the sensible approach. Registration is open now at dubaiastronomy.com. Updates, directions and any announcements are shared through the group's Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp channels at @DubaiAstronomy.

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