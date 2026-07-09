What he is most looking forward to in Part Three is watching Paul Atreides' arc reach its conclusion, and seeing how Zendaya's Chani is written. "It will complete Paul Atreides' arc. I am really excited to see Chani, played by Zendaya," he said. "She does not seem as docile as she is in the book. She does not agree with the genocidal path Paul goes down, something some fans still romanticise. I don't."