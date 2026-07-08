Liwa Desert reprises its role as Arrakis in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune finale
Abu Dhabi’s Liwa Deserti is once again playing one of cinema's most iconic fictional worlds.
The first trailer for Dune: Part Three opens with sweeping shots of the Liwa Desert, which doubles as Arrakis, while newly released behind-the-scenes images offer a glimpse of director Denis Villeneuve and his cast filming in the emirate.
In a glitzy ceremony held in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi Film Commission said the images highlight its seven-year partnership across all three Dune films, with Liwa’s sweeping desert landscape continuing to serve as one of the franchise’s defining locations.
Dune: Part Three marks the concluding chapter of Villeneuve’s trilogy and is set nearly two decades after Paul Atreides seized control of the Imperium.
Paul, now a ruthless Emperor, must confront the consequences of his reign as old allies return, new threats emerge and betrayal lurks in every shadow. Haunted by visions of Imperial collapse and the reappearance of his long-lost love, he is drawn into a sweeping conspiracy with Chani at its centre, forcing him to reckon with the true cost of power and the fate of those closest to him.
The production returned to Abu Dhabi for a 31-day shoot, including two days in Al Ain.
According to the Abu Dhabi Film Commission, more than 600 UAE-based individuals contributed to the production, including 206 local crew members, 336 people from the wider creative industry, 38 residents who appeared in crowd scenes and six interns who supported production behind the camera. The production also featured 12 local stunt performers and benefited from Abu Dhabi’s cashback rebate programme.
“The opportunity to once again work with the incredible cast and crew from Dune: Part Three as Abu Dhabi’s Liwa Desert stars as Arrakis for Denis Villeneuve’s culminating installment was really a poignant and pivotal moment for the entire creative ecosystem of Abu Dhabi,” Sameer Al Jaberi, Head of the Abu Dhabi Film Commission, said in a statement.
He added that the production’s impact extended beyond filmmaking, with hundreds of UAE-based professionals contributing to the project and helping deliver what he described as a seamless collaboration with Legendary Entertainment.
Herb Gains, Executive Vice President of Physical Production at Legendary Entertainment, said returning to Abu Dhabi “was never in doubt.”
“I can’t think of any place else in the world that provides such stunning imagery, as well as the support we’ve received from the Abu Dhabi Film Commission and our partners there across all three films,” Gains said. “The people, crew, and resources in Abu Dhabi made an incredibly difficult undertaking feel comfortable and easy, and the attention to detail and care shown to our cast and crew was exceptional.”
The production was supported by Creative Media Authority Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Film Commission, with Image Nation Studios serving as a production partner and Epic Films providing local production services.
Mohamed F Mostafa, a stunt actor on the film, said working alongside the international production while showcasing the UAE’s desert landscape had been a source of pride.
“Working with some of the world’s leading film creatives and being able to bring the authenticity of how a nation works harmoniously within a desert environment gave me great pride as an Emirati, and now to be able to see our beautiful local landscapes and talent on screen will build upon this pride as the world sees Arrakis on screens in December,” he said.
Sam Kozhaya, Executive Vice President of Operations and Corporate Development at Legendary Entertainment, said the Dune trilogy reflected the long-standing relationship between the studio and Abu Dhabi.
“The enduring relationship between Legendary Entertainment and the Abu Dhabi Film Commission spans more than a decade and reflects a shared commitment to supporting world-class productions,” he said. “The Dune trilogy is a testament to the strength of that relationship, and we are proud of what we have achieved together.”
Directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Villeneuve and Brian K. Vaughan, Dune: Part Three is based on the novels by Frank Herbert. The film stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Isaach De Bankolé, Charlotte Rampling, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert Pattinson and Javier Bardem, with newcomers Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke.
Dune: Part Three opens internationally from December 16, with a North American release in theatres and IMAX on December 18.