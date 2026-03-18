'I must not die yet': Timothy Chalamet's Paul Atreides embraces his destiny in Dune Part Three trailer

Robert Pattinson will play the shapeshifting antagonist in the film
The first teaser for Dune: Part Three dropped on March 17, and Denis Villeneuve is making sure our final trip to Arrakis is anything but a dry affair.
If you thought the first two were intense, grab your stillsuit, things are about to get messy.
We’re jumping 17 years into the future. Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) is the Emperor, and heavy is the head that wears the crown. He’s realised war isn't something you can just "ghost," and he’s leaning into that "lead by force" energy.
The teaser opens on a series of flashbacks between Paul and Chani (Zendaya), as they talk about the future, specifically, baby names. “If we have a girl, what should we name her?” she asks. Paul answers without hesitation: “Her name should be Ghanima. She would need to be strong like her mother.” He then turns the question back to her, what if it’s a boy? Chani smiles at the thought: “I would name him Leto, so he would have the wisdom of his grandfather.”
The twist: Robert Pattinson is part of the film too. He’s making his debut as Scytale, a shapeshifting villain who is guaranteed to be as creepy as he is captivating. Between Pattinson's shapeshifting and Paul’s existential crisis, you can expect a lot of drama.
The trailer offers striking glimpses of fan favourites, Florence Pugh appears regal as Princess Irulan, Jason Momoa makes a powerful return, and Rebecca Ferguson delivers a poignant reminder to Paul that his father wasn’t simply a warmonger. The visuals are breathtaking, but what’s truly sending the internet into a frenzy are two standout elements: Hans Zimmer’s haunting score, with its spine-tingling chants, and Timothée Chalamet’s delivery, especially the line, “I’m not afraid to die. But I must not die yet."
The fans are already calling it: Villeneuve is crafting the best trilogy in recent times. From the terrifyingly beautiful chanting to the 'epic in every sense' cinematography, December can’t come fast enough.
Dune: Part Three hits theaters on December 18, 2026. Clear your schedules; the Lisan al-Gaib is finished playing nice.