'I must not die yet': Timothy Chalamet's Paul Atreides embraces his destiny in Dune Part Three trailer

The teaser opens on a series of flashbacks between Paul and Chani (Zendaya), as they talk about the future, specifically, baby names. “If we have a girl, what should we name her?” she asks. Paul answers without hesitation: “Her name should be Ghanima. She would need to be strong like her mother.” He then turns the question back to her, what if it’s a boy? Chani smiles at the thought: “I would name him Leto, so he would have the wisdom of his grandfather.”