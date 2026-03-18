'Spider-Man is broke, alone and suffering': Brand New Day teasers see a gritty MCU reset and Zendaya reunion

These micro-clips have caused much havoc on the internet already
The 'New Day' is finally dawning, but for Peter Parker, it looks more like a rough night. In a marketing move that seems more like a Mysterio illusion, Tom Holland and Sony have bypassed the traditional trailer drop. Instead, they’ve launched a global 'scavenger hunt,' passing 2-second snippets to mega-fans across the world as the sun rises in their respective time zones.
While we wait for the full trailer to stitch itself together later today (March 18), these micro-clips have already given us plenty to obsess over. Here is everything we’ve spotted in the fragments so far.
One clip delivers a heavy dose of reality. The most talked-out snippet shows a battered Peter Parker collapsing on the floor. He looks exhausted, bruised, and completely spent. Following the 'reset' at the end of No Way Home, this Peter doesn't have Stark tech or Avengers backup. He’s back to basics, and as the clip suggests, 'basics' involves getting beaten up. Some eagle-eyed fans noticed he seems to be in a cramped, low-rent apartment—a far cry from the high-tech hubs of his past.
As one fan surmised, "He's broke, 22, lonely and in pain? He's more relatable than ever." Moreover, there seems to be a strange sense of celebration across the Marvel timelines? One fan wrote, "He looks like he is having the worst day of his life."
He looks awful. Perfect, another fan added.
Yikes.
The scavenger hunt continues to drip-feed us pure adrenaline. If the first few clips showed Spidey at his lowest, the newest snippets prove he’s still the master of the New York skyline.
The momentum is shifting in these four new micro-teasers:
The mask up: We see Tom Holland sprinting across a concrete rooftop, pulling his mask down in one fluid motion. It’s a high-stakes, "no time to lose" vibe.
The Punisher’s 'entry': A clip from South Korea shows Spider-Man standing in the road before being nearly flattened by a black van. The driver is none other than Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle.
The slingshot: Spidey is back to his physics-defying best, using two strands of webbing to catapult himself into the air. The scale of the city below looks more massive than ever.
The 'life cycles' tease: In a haunting close-up of Peter’s face—looking weary but determined—a voiceover whispers the words "life cycles." Is this a hint at the "Brand New Day" soft reboot, or something more mystical?
The high-rise sentinel: A final clip shows Spider-Man perched atop a glass skyscraper, mask back on.
Reunion with MJ? There's a blurry shot of him and Zendaya's MJ. Will MJ finally remember him?
Thanks to a sneak peek from an official tie-in book, we finally have the narrative "North Star" for this new era. It’s been four years since the events of No Way Home, and the world is a very different place for our hero:
"Peter Parker is no more, but Spider-Man is at the top of his game keeping New York City safe. Things are going well for our anonymous hero until an unusual trail of crimes pulls him into a web of mystery larger than he's ever faced before."
The synopsis confirms that to survive what's coming, Spider-Man has to be at the absolute peak of his physical and mental game. And, he must also 'face the repercussions of his past.' For a man who sacrificed his entire identity to save the multiverse, those repercussions could be devastating.