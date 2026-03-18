'Spider-Man is broke, alone and suffering': Brand New Day teasers see a gritty MCU reset and Zendaya reunion

One clip delivers a heavy dose of reality. The most talked-out snippet shows a battered Peter Parker collapsing on the floor. He looks exhausted, bruised, and completely spent. Following the 'reset' at the end of No Way Home, this Peter doesn't have Stark tech or Avengers backup. He’s back to basics, and as the clip suggests, 'basics' involves getting beaten up. Some eagle-eyed fans noticed he seems to be in a cramped, low-rent apartment—a far cry from the high-tech hubs of his past.