Speaking to Empire ahead of the film's release, Holland reflected on what it would mean to eventually pass the torch. "For whoever's next, whether that is a Miles Morales or a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman or something like that, I would love to be a part of setting up the next chapter," he said. "Whatever that looks like, I don't know. But if I could do what Downey did for me, then I would be so content swinging off into the sunset."