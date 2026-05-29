Tom says he hopes to mentor Spider-Man's successor before leaving the MCU
Dubai: Tom Holland has been Spider-Man for a decade now, and while he is not hanging up the suit just yet, he is already thinking about what comes next, and who comes after him.
After nearly five years away from the role, the actor is back as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and it is clear this chapter means something different to him. Not just as a performer, but as someone who genuinely cares about the legacy of the character he has spent the better part of his twenties bringing to life.
Speaking to Empire ahead of the film's release, Holland reflected on what it would mean to eventually pass the torch. "For whoever's next, whether that is a Miles Morales or a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman or something like that, I would love to be a part of setting up the next chapter," he said. "Whatever that looks like, I don't know. But if I could do what Downey did for me, then I would be so content swinging off into the sunset."
It is a generous and emotional thing to say. Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark was the reason Holland's Peter Parker felt so grounded and real in those early MCU appearances. Having that mentorship baked into the storytelling gave Spider-Man: Homecoming a warmth that set it apart from every other superhero origin story.
What makes Brand New Day feel like more than just another Spider-Man sequel is how deeply Holland has been involved in building it. This is the first time in his entire MCU tenure that he was invited into the writers' room, sitting down with producers every two weeks to pitch ideas, talk through ambitions, and help shape the direction of the story.
His biggest contribution to the film started with a concept he called, brilliantly, "Spider-Puberty." The pitch centred on the idea of Peter Parker losing control of his powers, with things changing in ways he could not predict or manage. "What happens if Peter Parker is losing control and things are changing?" Tom Holland explained to Empire.
The studio was not exactly sold on the name, shooting it down immediately, but the idea underneath it was too good to ignore. It grew and evolved through the development process and ended up becoming one of Brand New Day's most central storylines.
Tom has lived with this character for ten years. He knows Peter Parker's rhythms, his anxieties, the particular way he carries the weight of his responsibilities. Pitching a story about a hero whose powers are shifting beneath him, becoming something unfamiliar and uncontrollable, feels like it comes from a real understanding of what makes Spider-Man compelling beyond the action sequences and the witty one-liners.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives in cinemas on July 29, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and starring Holland alongside Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas. Whatever comes after it, Tom Holland seems determined to make sure the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man lands in good hands.
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