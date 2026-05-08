Burna Boy joins Shakira on FIFA anthem ahead of 2026 World Cup kickoff
Dubai: After years of fans asking for another global football anthem from Shakira, it is finally happening. The singer has officially returned to the FIFA World Cup stage with a brand-new song titled 'Dai Dai' created for the 2026 tournament and featuring Nigerian superstar Burna Boy.
Shakira teased the track this week through a video filmed inside the legendary Maracanã Stadium, instantly sending football fans into nostalgia mode
The teaser shows the singer surrounded by dancers dressed in colours representing different national teams, while snippets of the song play in the background. The full track is scheduled to release on May 14.
For many football fans, Shakira and the World Cup are practically inseparable at this point. Her 2010 anthem Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) became one of the most recognisable football songs ever made, while tracks like La La La (Brazil 2014) and performances of Hips Don't Lie during previous tournaments helped cement her status as football’s unofficial soundtrack queen.
Fans online reacted almost immediately, with many calling it a 'full-circle moment' after the massive cultural impact of 'Waka Waka' 16 years ago. Some social media users joked that FIFA should simply let Shakira handle every World Cup anthem from now on.
The timing also works perfectly for the singer, who has been having a huge year globally through her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup, will take place across the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.
The World Cup will kick off on June 11 at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City before ending with the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19.
For the first time ever, FIFA is also planning a Super Bowl-style halftime show for the final, with Chris Martin helping curate the performance lineup. Between Shakira’s return, Burna Boy’s involvement and FIFA leaning heavily into music culture again, the tournament already feels designed to be as much a pop culture event as a football competition.