GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Coldplay’s Chris Martin to lead FIFA World Cup 2026 halftime show

FIFA introduces Super Bowl-style halftime show for the first time with Martin curating it

Last updated:
Saarangi Aji, Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Chris Martin is set to oversee the creative direction of the World Cup final halftime show.
Chris Martin is set to oversee the creative direction of the World Cup final halftime show.
Shutterstock

Dubai: For the first time in the tournament’s history, the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium will feature a halftime show, with Coldplay and Chris Martin leading its creative direction. The move was confirmed by FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Unlike traditional World Cup finals, which sticks to a tightly structured 15-minute break, this edition will incorporate a curated performance segment inspired by large-scale productions similar to the Super Bowl halftime show.

The move is widely seen as drawing from the success of the Super Bowl halftime show, which has evolved into a global pop culture moment in its own right, often attracting audiences beyond the sport itself.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Martin’s role isn’t as a headliner but as a curator. The Coldplay frontman is expected to help shape the lineup, which will feature multiple artists rather than a single performer.

FIFA has not yet confirmed who will take the stage, but early indications point to a mix of international acts designed to reflect the scale and diversity of the tournament. According to Infantino, the idea is to make the final not just about football but also a celebration of music and culture.

J Balvin, Doja Cat and Tems are reportedly some of the familiar names set to perform at this year’s FIFA Club World Cup halftime show, according to Versus.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The 2026 World Cup itself is already set to be the largest in history, expanding to 48 teams and taking place across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The show is also being developed in collaboration with Global Citizen, suggesting that it may include a social or advocacy component alongside the performance. The initiative reportedly aims to raise $100 million to help tackle barriers to accessing quality education, with $1 from every ticket sold for the match set to be donated to the governing body’s community programme.

Related Topics:
footballMusicFIFA World CupFIFA

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Tiny island Curacao eyes historic World Cup journey

Tiny island Curacao eyes historic World Cup journey

1m read
FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks at the Semafor World Economy 2026 summit on April 15, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Iran will participate in World Cup: FIFA president

1m read
A return ticket for the journey normally costs $12.90.

FIFA asked to pay for World Cup transport ticket hikes

2m read
Tickets will be released for sale on a rolling basis -- including, on occasion, for matches taking place on the very same day -- according to FIFA.

Final ticket sales phase begins for FIFA World Cup

3m read