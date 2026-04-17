FIFA introduces Super Bowl-style halftime show for the first time with Martin curating it
Dubai: For the first time in the tournament’s history, the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium will feature a halftime show, with Coldplay and Chris Martin leading its creative direction. The move was confirmed by FIFA President Gianni Infantino.
Unlike traditional World Cup finals, which sticks to a tightly structured 15-minute break, this edition will incorporate a curated performance segment inspired by large-scale productions similar to the Super Bowl halftime show.
The move is widely seen as drawing from the success of the Super Bowl halftime show, which has evolved into a global pop culture moment in its own right, often attracting audiences beyond the sport itself.
Martin’s role isn’t as a headliner but as a curator. The Coldplay frontman is expected to help shape the lineup, which will feature multiple artists rather than a single performer.
FIFA has not yet confirmed who will take the stage, but early indications point to a mix of international acts designed to reflect the scale and diversity of the tournament. According to Infantino, the idea is to make the final not just about football but also a celebration of music and culture.
J Balvin, Doja Cat and Tems are reportedly some of the familiar names set to perform at this year’s FIFA Club World Cup halftime show, according to Versus.
The 2026 World Cup itself is already set to be the largest in history, expanding to 48 teams and taking place across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
The show is also being developed in collaboration with Global Citizen, suggesting that it may include a social or advocacy component alongside the performance. The initiative reportedly aims to raise $100 million to help tackle barriers to accessing quality education, with $1 from every ticket sold for the match set to be donated to the governing body’s community programme.