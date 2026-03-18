Months after her life unraveled, Cabot is finally sharing her side of the story.
The July 2025 Coldplay concert in Massachusetts was supposed to be a night of music. Instead, a single 'kiss cam' moment turned into a life-altering disaster for Kristin Cabot.
When the camera caught her hugging her boss, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, frontman Chris Martin made a joke about a potential affair. The clip exploded, and there was a whirlwind of online harassment and death threats so severe that Cabot’s children were afraid to be seen with her.
Now, months after her life unraveled, Cabot is finally sharing her side of the story.
In an emotional sit-down on The Oprah Podcast released March 17, 2026, Cabot revealed that she officially severed ties with Byron last fall. For Cabot, the issue wasn't so much about the public fallout as it was a fundamental breach of character.
"There was a big miss on honesty and integrity," she told Oprah Winfrey. "He wasn't the person he represented himself to be, to me, and lying is a non-negotiable for me."
When Winfrey pushed for details regarding whether Byron had lied about the status of his marriage, Cabot chose the high road. "I want to be really careful, because the world spoke for me and on my behalf, and I don't want to do that to somebody else and their family," she explained. However, the weight of the deception was clear: "A lot of what was represented to me was not true."
The contrast in their post-scandal lives is stark. While Byron was photographed with his wife, wedding ring on and silence maintained, Cabot was left to face the digital firing squad alone.
"I was left holding the bag, and I don't, you know, being the one that was attacked for this and he's remained silent, to me, that's not a quality that I would look for in a friend or a partner or a boss," she shared. "So we have no relationship now."
While Byron reportedly still fields job offers, Cabot has found herself deemed "unemployable." The punishment, she feels, has not fit the "crime." Cabot acknowledges her error but remains stunned by the vitriol. "I own the poor decision that I made in that moment, and I've paid an unimaginable price for that," she said, noting that even her physical appearance was torn apart by strangers.
"I think he has the luxury of staying silent, and he can go back to work when he's ready. I don't," she told Oprah. "I have to explain and explain and justify."
However, Cabot is no longer willing to let a 15-second clip define her entire existence.
"I can't stay silent and accept what has happened," she said. "And I do feel like it's important that people understand the real story and also how harmful it is to just make assumptions and judge."