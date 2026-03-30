7 best perfumes to stay fresh and fragrant for spring, UAE 2026

Spring in the UAE is all about fresh beginnings and light, breezy days, and what better way to embrace the season than with a fragrance that uplifts and refreshes? From warm mornings to balmy evenings, the right perfume can make you feel joyful and fragrant, wherever you go. This season, we’ve rounded up seven of the best spring perfumes for women, each carefully chosen for its fresh, floral, or lightly gourmand notes, perfect for UAE weather.