7 best perfumes to stay fresh and fragrant for spring, UAE 2026

Fresh, floral and slightly gourmand: What's your pick this spring?
Spring in the UAE is all about fresh beginnings and light, breezy days, and what better way to embrace the season than with a fragrance that uplifts and refreshes? From warm mornings to balmy evenings, the right perfume can make you feel joyful and fragrant, wherever you go. This season, we’ve rounded up seven of the best spring perfumes for women, each carefully chosen for its fresh, floral, or lightly gourmand notes, perfect for UAE weather.
The smell of spring. Light, calming and breezy. And that's what Victoria's Secret Aqua Kiss promises. Designed as a mist-and-lotion duo, this set is all about layering your fragrance in the most subtle way.
At its heart, Aqua Kiss is built around cool watery notes and soft daisy accords. So, it provides that just-out-of-the-shower freshness with a delicate floral twist. What makes it especially suited for spring in the UAE is its lightweight, airy profile. Post-rain freshness meets rising temperatures, and Aqua Kiss fits right into that transition. The mist gives you a quick refresh throughout the day, while the matching lotion helps lock in the scent, creating a soft, layered trail that lasts without overwhelming.
Did someone say...jasmine?
Lancôme’s La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum promises the freshness of spring, by blending bright florals like jasmine, iris, and orange blossom with warm, comforting notes of vanilla, praline, patchouli, and black currant. This approachable scent works well for the day, casual outings, or even evening events, offering a long-lasting, airy freshness that doesn’t overwhelm in warm weather. The spray is ready to use solo or layered with lotion, making it a solid choice for those who want an uplifting, and slightly gourmand scent that bridges everyday wear with special occasions.
Urban Collection Change Eau de Parfum is burst of joy, as reviews promise. Bright pink pepper top notes lead into a floral heart of jasmine and iris, resting on a base of patchouli, musk, and vanilla. The fragrance balances freshness and warmth, making it a solid choice for relaxed evening outings. Light yet long-lasting, it mellows on the skin into an aroma that isn't overpowering.
Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum is a floral-forward fragrance that captures the essence of spring. The creamy, powdery floral blend wraps jasmine, tuberose, and Rangoon creeper in a smooth, veil. It's light, fresh and has a polished floral touch, that doesn't get overwhelmed in warmer climates.
Bvlgari Rose Goldea Blossom Delight Eau de Parfum is a vibrant floral fragrance that celebrates the freshness of spring. Opening with papaya, violet leaf, and jasmine, it moves into a heart of rose, rose leaf, and lily-of-the-valley, and settles on a warm base of Bulgarian rose, white musk, and amber.
Mauboussin Promise Me Flower Eau de Toilette opens with sparkling frozen blackcurrant, it flows into a soft heart of magnolia, and settles on a musk base. It's airy, and that's what makes it perfect for spring.
Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Parfum has a distinct personality. Its top notes of bergamot, mandarin, and green accords open bright and crisp, leading into a jasmine heart, and settling on a warm Virginia cedar base. While deeper than typical spring scents, Black Orchid works well for evening outings, special occasions, or moments when you want to make a statement.