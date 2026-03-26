Pros

Cons

The OnePlus Open impresses as an Android foldable, as it pairs a large 7.82‑inch 2K flexi‑fluid AMOLED main display with a useful 6.31‑inch cover screen, both offering vibrant colours and a 120 Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and apps, while the subtle fold crease rarely distracts during use. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a generous 16 GB of RAM, this model handles multitasking and demanding apps without noticeable stutter, and the 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage gives plenty of space for media and files. Photography benefits from a Hasselblad‑tuned triple‑camera syste, with a 48 MP main, 48 MP ultra‑wide and 64 MP telephoto offering natural‑looking colours and effective zoom, and users generally praise image quality for everyday shots. The 4,805 mAh battery comfortably gets most people through a full day of mixed use, and 67 W fast charging means a quick top‑up when needed. While build quality feels solid and the Voyager Black finish hides fingerprints well, a few reviews note concerns about long‑term screen durability and the usual foldable learning curve, but overall owners appreciate the lightweight feel and strong performance for both productivity and media.