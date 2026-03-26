Find the best foldable smartphones, featuring cutting-edge designs and specs
The foldable phone market in the UAE is heating up. With rumours swirling about a December iPhone Fold launch and Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide redesign, there’s plenty of buzz, but you don’t have to wait to find the right device. After digging through reviews and top-rated products on Amazon, we’ve rounded up the best options available today. From Samsung’s foldables to other innovative contenders, the UAE market offers plenty of devices that deliver both high performance and a real “wow” factor.
Take a look at our list.
Slimmer, lighter build than previous foldables
Large internal display
Top-tier camera system
Strong performance hardware
Very expensive
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 is always a good ally: It's built around a large, foldable experience, a 6.5-inch cover display that opens into an expansive 8.0-inch main OLED that’s perfect for split-screen multitasking, editing photos, or watching video on a tablet-scale canvas. Under the hood it pairs a Snapdragon 8 Elite-for-Galaxy chipset with 12GB of RAM and a roomy 512GB of onboard storage, so apps, large photo libraries and multi-window workflows feel snappy and fluid. Photography has a strong upgrade, a pro-grade triple rear array topped by a 200MP main sensor, plus new Galaxy AI Photo tools (Photo Assist) that let you do side-by-side previews, remove people or objects, and generate intelligent edits right on the device, ideal for quick fixes and creative retouches without a desktop. The Fold7 keeps you going with a 4,400 mAh battery tuned with efficiency enhancements so everyday use, messaging, streaming, multitasking, lasts comfortably long; the thinner, lighter hinge and refined chassis make it easier to carry than prior Fold generations while still feeling sturdy in hand.
It ships with One UI 8 on Android 16, offers unlocked international variants so you can use it on many networks, and comes in sophisticated JetBlack for a low-profile, solid finish, though note that S-Pen support is not included. In short: if you want a high-capacity (512GB), unlocked Android phone that doubles as a pocket tablet, with cutting-edge AI photo editing, leading-edge camera hardware and long battery life, the Z Fold7 JetBlack international edition delivers a flagship, do-it-all experience.
Large 7.82‑inch main AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate
6.31‑inch cover screen allows quick tasks without unfolding
16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage handles multitasking and heavy apps effectively
Hasselblad-tuned triple camera system delivers good colour accuracy and versatile photography
4,805 mAh battery easily supports a full day of mixed use
67 W fast charging provides rapid top-ups
Foldable design is relatively lightweight and portable
Voyager Black finish resists fingerprints and looks premium
Foldable screen crease may be visible under certain angles
Concerns about long-term durability of folding mechanism
High price point compared to non-foldable flagship devices
Camera performance, while strong, is slightly less consistent in low light than top-tier dedicated camera phones
The OnePlus Open impresses as an Android foldable, as it pairs a large 7.82‑inch 2K flexi‑fluid AMOLED main display with a useful 6.31‑inch cover screen, both offering vibrant colours and a 120 Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and apps, while the subtle fold crease rarely distracts during use. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a generous 16 GB of RAM, this model handles multitasking and demanding apps without noticeable stutter, and the 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage gives plenty of space for media and files. Photography benefits from a Hasselblad‑tuned triple‑camera syste, with a 48 MP main, 48 MP ultra‑wide and 64 MP telephoto offering natural‑looking colours and effective zoom, and users generally praise image quality for everyday shots. The 4,805 mAh battery comfortably gets most people through a full day of mixed use, and 67 W fast charging means a quick top‑up when needed. While build quality feels solid and the Voyager Black finish hides fingerprints well, a few reviews note concerns about long‑term screen durability and the usual foldable learning curve, but overall owners appreciate the lightweight feel and strong performance for both productivity and media.
Powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 performance
Dual high-refresh OLED displays for smooth visuals
Versatile triple-camera system with AI enhancements
Long-lasting 5,000 mAh battery with fast wired and wireless charging
No official IP68 water/dust rating
Software updates may be slower than other flagship brands
The Honor Magic V3 5G is one of the slimmest and lightest foldables available, redefining what a premium foldable feels like. Measuring just 9.7 mm folded and 4.3 mm open, it combines sleek design with everyday practicality. The 6.43‑inch OLED cover display is perfect for one-handed use, while the 7.92‑inch LTPO OLED main screen delivers fluid 120 Hz visuals, HDR10+ support, and up to 1,600 nits of brightness for vibrant colours indoors or out.
Under the hood, the Magic V3 runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage, making multitasking seamless. Its triple camera setup, 50 MP main, 50 MP ultra-wide, and 20 MP telephoto, works with Honor’s AI imaging engine to produce detailed, natural-looking shots in almost any lighting.
Battery life impresses, with a 5,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery, 66 W wired fast charging, and 50 W wireless charging, keeping the phone powered through busy days. MagicOS 8.0 (based on Android 14) is optimized for foldable workflows, including split-screen and floating windows, while dual SIM (5G) support ensures strong connectivity. With free gifts and screen damage protection included, the Magic V3 is a sleek, capable, and well-rounded premium foldable.
The foldable form-factor gives standout screen real-estate — great for multitasking, media, reading, productivity.
Strong display specs both inside and out (high refresh rate, high brightness) mean a premium visual experience.
Premium build with attention to durability
Generous storage and memory make it future-proof for apps, photos, and multitasking.
Expensive
The Huawei Mate X6 features an 7.93-inch LTPO OLED main display (2,440×2,240 pixels) and a 6.45-inch cover display (2,440×1,080 pixels), both supporting adaptive refresh rates from 1 to 120 Hz and high-frequency PWM dimming for smoother visuals and reduced eye strain. It’s ultra-slim and light for a foldable: approximately 239 g and around 9.85 mm thick folded / 4.6 mm when open. Internally it carries 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage in the standard version, powered by a Kirin 9020 (or latest) chipset, and runs EMUI/Android 15 (or HarmonyOS in China)The camera setup is a triple-lens array: 50 MP main (with OIS), 40 MP ultra-wide, and 48 MP telephoto (with macro capability), allowing for versatile photography .It also supports fast charging (66 W wired) and wireless charging, with a 5,110 mAh battery (in many markets) and is IP X8 water-resistant for extra durability. The build features Kunlun Glass 2nd generation and robust hinge mechanics for improved resilience. In short: this foldable blends flagship specs, premium materials and expansive screen space into a high-end device.
The Motorola Razr 50 (known in some regions as the Razr 2024) is a premium clamshell foldable that is durable, and well, looks good. It features a massive 6.9-inch LTPO pOLED main display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3000 nits, ensuring clarity even under the bright UAE sun. The standout feature is the 3.6-inch external AMOLED cover screen, which allows you to run full apps, check notifications, and take high-quality selfies without unfolding the device. Internally, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset specifically optimised for foldables, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.
The hardware is designed for longevity, boasting a reinforced stainless steel hinge and an IPX8 water-resistance rating, meaning it can survive submersion in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for 30 minutes. Its camera system includes a 50MP main sensor with OIS and a 13MP ultrawide/macro lens, complemented by a 32MP selfie camera on the inner display. Battery life is robust for a flip phone, featuring a 4200mAh cell that supports 30W TurboPower wired charging and 15W wireless charging. Wrapped in a stylish "Spritz Orange" vegan leather finish, this international version is dual-SIM capable (Nano-SIM + eSIM) and supports a wide range of global 5G bands, making it a versatile choice for residents in Dubai and frequent international travelers alike.
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