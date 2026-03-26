Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide leaks: Camera gamble could challenge the iPhone Fold

The design evokes the squarer look of the original Google Pixel Fold
The dust hasn't even settled on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 reveal, but the rumour mill is already shifting gears. Fresh CAD-based renders, courtesy of Android Headlines and OnLeaks, have introduced us to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide. This rumoured variant appears to be Samsung’s strategic countermove to Apple’s looming "iPhone Fold."
Unlike the tall, narrow silhouette we’ve come to expect from the Z Fold line, the "Wide" leans into a squatter, more robust frame, hinting at a 4:3 aspect ratio when unfolded, closer in feel to an iPad than a traditional phone. The design evokes the squarer look of the original Google Pixel Fold and Oppo’s Find N2, offering a distinct take on foldable form factors.
According to the CADs, the Wide features a 7.6-inch interior display, slightly smaller than the 8-inch screen of the standard Fold 8, but a more expansive width that gives it a unique profile. The cover display is a more compact 5.4 inches, compared with 6.5 inches on the Fold 8.
Camera setups echo Samsung’s recent plateau-style modules from the Galaxy S26 series, with dual rear cameras and pinhole front cameras on both the cover and interior displays. Fully unfolded, the Wide measures 4.87 x 6.35 x 0.19 inches; folded, it narrows to 3.23 inches wide and 0.38 inches thick.
Internally, the Wide is expected to match the Fold 8, running Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Memory options could include 12GB or 16GB RAM, paired with storage tiers of 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB.
While the Fold 8 is rumoured to carry a $2,000 price tag similar to last year’s Z Fold 7, the Wide may undercut it slightly, thanks to a leaner spec sheet and potentially fewer cameras, especially if Samsung aims to position it against the iPhone Fold, which is expected to debut in the same $2,000 range, according to Tom's Guide.
Leaks suggest the Wide will launch alongside the Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 at Samsung’s summer Unpacked event, likely in early July. Pre-orders traditionally go live the same day, with shipments following within a week or two.
Apple’s approach to the iPhone Fold camera is all about 'invisible' innovation rather than chasing raw megapixels, according to the latest 2026 supply chain leaks from MacRumors and Hypebeast.
Instead of stacking lenses, the company is reportedly focusing on two key breakthroughs. First, the 7.8-inch inner display is expected to feature the world’s first 24MP under-display camera (UDC), designed to overcome the haziness that has plagued previous under-display tech and make the crease-free foldable screen appear as one sheet of glass.
Second, the iPhone Fold is likely to adopt a dual 48MP camera setup, Main and Ultra-Wide, while dropping the telephoto lens to keep the phone ultra-thin at around 4.5mm when unfolded. Rather than relying solely on hardware, Apple is counting on the A20 Pro chip’s image signal processor to handle computational photography, using AI to compensate for the missing zoom lens and refine images with precision.