Best Amazon UAE deals today: Ninja CREAMi Deluxe Ice Cream Maker, Sony BRAVIA 8 65 Inch TV and Ray-Ban sunglasses

Amazon UAE is serving up a mixed bag of crowd-pleasers today, from high-tech upgrades to lifestyle staples you’ll actually want to show off. So, consider creamy homemade desserts on demand with the Ninja CREAMi Deluxe Ice Cream Maker NC501ME, cinema-level viewing powered by the Sony BRAVIA 8 65 Inch TV, and a touch of effortless style with Ray-Ban’s iconic shades. It’s the kind of deal lineup where kitchen experiments, movie nights, and sunny-day fits all get an upgrade in one scroll, and yes, your wishlist is probably about to get longer.

In real use, it feels more like a creative kitchen gadget than a simple appliance. You plan ahead, freeze your base, and then “process” it into dessert form, which means it’s not instant, but it is highly customisable. The payoff is texture control and flavour freedom you don’t typically get from store-bought ice cream. It’s especially popular with families and fitness-focused users who like controlling ingredients without sacrificing indulgence.

The flexibility, is one of its highlights. You’re not limited to standard ice cream; you can experiment with gelato-style richness, light sorbets, thick milkshakes, slushies, and even healthier high-protein or low-sugar versions. The “dual flavour” feature also adds a fun twist, letting you split one tub into two different taste profiles, which is great if you like variety without making multiple batches.

The Ninja CREAMi Deluxe Ice Cream Maker NC501ME is a freeze-first, churn-later dessert system. Instead of mixing and freezing everything in one go, you prepare a base, milk, cream, fruit, protein shake, or dairy-free alternative, freeze it in the included tubs, and then the machine transforms it into a scoopable or drinkable dessert using powerful blending and shaving technology.

Requires pre-freezing the base (usually 12–24 hours before use)

Pros

Stunning OLED display with deep blacks and high contrast (XR OLED Contrast Pro)

XR Processor enhances clarity, colour and realism in real time

4K resolution with HDR support for cinematic picture quality

120Hz refresh rate — smooth for sports, action and gaming

Optimised for PlayStation 5 with gaming-focused features

Acoustic Surface Audio+ turns the screen itself into a speaker

Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced support for theatre-like experience

Google TV interface brings all streaming apps into one place

Sleek, ultra-thin “One Slate” design that blends into interiors

Adaptive brightness adjusts automatically to room lighting

Cons

Premium price point compared to LED/QLED alternatives

OLED risk of burn-in (rare, but possible with static images over time)

Sound system is good, but still benefits from a soundbar for full impact

The Sony BRAVIA 8 65 Inch TV is built for people who want a cinematic experience at home without stepping into a cinema. At its core is OLED technology, which delivers those signature perfect blacks and intense contrast that make movies, shows and even video games feel more immersive and lifelike. Combined with Sony’s XR Processor, the TV constantly fine-tunes colour, sharpness and depth so content looks closer to how it was originally filmed.

One of its standout features is how it handles both picture and sound together. The Acoustic Surface Audio+ system uses the screen as a speaker, meaning dialogue and effects feel like they’re coming directly from the action on screen rather than from below or behind it. Add support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and IMAX Enhanced, and you get a genuinely theatre-style setup in a living room.

For gamers, especially PlayStation users, it’s designed to shine. The 120Hz refresh rate keeps motion smooth, while dedicated gaming features help reduce lag and enhance responsiveness. On the design side, it’s minimal and ultra-slim, meant to blend into modern interiors rather than dominate them.