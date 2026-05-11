Best Amazon UAE deals today: Ninja CREAMi Deluxe Ice Cream Maker, Sony BRAVIA 8 65 Inch TV and Ray-Ban sunglasses

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Amazon UAE is serving up a mixed bag of crowd-pleasers today, from high-tech upgrades to lifestyle staples you’ll actually want to show off. So, consider creamy homemade desserts on demand with the Ninja CREAMi Deluxe Ice Cream Maker NC501ME, cinema-level viewing powered by the Sony BRAVIA 8 65 Inch TV, and a touch of effortless style with Ray-Ban’s iconic shades. It’s the kind of deal lineup where kitchen experiments, movie nights, and sunny-day fits all get an upgrade in one scroll, and yes, your wishlist is probably about to get longer.
10-in-1 versatility: ice cream, gelato, sorbet, milkshakes, slushies, frozen yoghurt and more
Customisable textures and flavours with full control over ingredients
“Two flavours in one tub” function for mix-and-match creations
Family-friendly capacity with large tubs for multiple servings
Includes multiple tubs for prepping different flavours ahead of time
Requires pre-freezing the base (usually 12–24 hours before use)
Can be noisy during operation
The Ninja CREAMi Deluxe Ice Cream Maker NC501ME is a freeze-first, churn-later dessert system. Instead of mixing and freezing everything in one go, you prepare a base, milk, cream, fruit, protein shake, or dairy-free alternative, freeze it in the included tubs, and then the machine transforms it into a scoopable or drinkable dessert using powerful blending and shaving technology.
The flexibility, is one of its highlights. You’re not limited to standard ice cream; you can experiment with gelato-style richness, light sorbets, thick milkshakes, slushies, and even healthier high-protein or low-sugar versions. The “dual flavour” feature also adds a fun twist, letting you split one tub into two different taste profiles, which is great if you like variety without making multiple batches.
In real use, it feels more like a creative kitchen gadget than a simple appliance. You plan ahead, freeze your base, and then “process” it into dessert form, which means it’s not instant, but it is highly customisable. The payoff is texture control and flavour freedom you don’t typically get from store-bought ice cream. It’s especially popular with families and fitness-focused users who like controlling ingredients without sacrificing indulgence.
Stunning OLED display with deep blacks and high contrast (XR OLED Contrast Pro)
XR Processor enhances clarity, colour and realism in real time
4K resolution with HDR support for cinematic picture quality
120Hz refresh rate — smooth for sports, action and gaming
Optimised for PlayStation 5 with gaming-focused features
Acoustic Surface Audio+ turns the screen itself into a speaker
Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced support for theatre-like experience
Google TV interface brings all streaming apps into one place
Sleek, ultra-thin “One Slate” design that blends into interiors
Adaptive brightness adjusts automatically to room lighting
Premium price point compared to LED/QLED alternatives
OLED risk of burn-in (rare, but possible with static images over time)
Sound system is good, but still benefits from a soundbar for full impact
The Sony BRAVIA 8 65 Inch TV is built for people who want a cinematic experience at home without stepping into a cinema. At its core is OLED technology, which delivers those signature perfect blacks and intense contrast that make movies, shows and even video games feel more immersive and lifelike. Combined with Sony’s XR Processor, the TV constantly fine-tunes colour, sharpness and depth so content looks closer to how it was originally filmed.
One of its standout features is how it handles both picture and sound together. The Acoustic Surface Audio+ system uses the screen as a speaker, meaning dialogue and effects feel like they’re coming directly from the action on screen rather than from below or behind it. Add support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and IMAX Enhanced, and you get a genuinely theatre-style setup in a living room.
For gamers, especially PlayStation users, it’s designed to shine. The 120Hz refresh rate keeps motion smooth, while dedicated gaming features help reduce lag and enhance responsiveness. On the design side, it’s minimal and ultra-slim, meant to blend into modern interiors rather than dominate them.
Overall, this is a premium OLED TV that prioritises cinematic realism, smart usability through Google TV, and a well-rounded entertainment experience.
The Ray-Ban RB4098 Jackie Ohh II Butterfly Sunglasses are one of those oversized, instantly recognisable styles that feelglamorous and effortlessly cool. With their bold butterfly-shaped frame and slightly retro edge, they’re designed to give that “big sunglasses, big confidence” energy while still staying lightweight and wearable for everyday use. The gradient lenses add a soft, stylish fade effect, making them just as much a fashion accessory as they are sun protection, while the full-rim design keeps the look structured and polished.
They’re built for comfort as much as style, with a frame that sits securely without feeling heavy, making them ideal for long sunny days, city walks, or holiday wear. The oversized silhouette also gives extra coverage around the eyes, which is part of their signature Jackie Ohh aesthetic — dramatic but still refined.
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