Weekend watchlist: Spider-Noir, Mandalorian and Grogu lead OTT and UAE cinema picks

When New Republic commander Ward offers them a mission involving the rescue of Rotta the Hutt (Jeremy Allen White) in exchange for intel on a dangerous warlord known as Commander Coin, Mando reluctantly agrees, especially after being provided a new Razor Crest as payment. The mission quickly spirals into chaos on the planet Shakari, where Rotta has become a celebrated gladiator who refuses rescue, believing freedom lies in his own brutal path. Betrayals surface, identities blur, and Mando is forced into a series of arena battles, shifting alliances, and moral dilemmas involving crime lords, bounty hunters, and the shadowy Hutt Twins. As secrets unravel, revealing deeper conspiracies linking Rotta, Coin, and the criminal underworld, Mando and Grogu are pushed to their limits, ultimately choosing loyalty over orders and survival over duty. With allies like Zeb Orrelios and the Anzellans aiding them, they storm enemy strongholds, face deadly creatures, and survive near-fatal encounters that test their bond.