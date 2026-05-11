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Netflix's Money Heist returns with new teaser promising 'next step': Is Season 6 finally happening?

Netflix has confirmed what fans never really stopped believing: the story didn’t end.

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
3 MIN READ
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Netflix's Money Heist returns with new teaser promising 'next step': Is Season 6 finally happening?

For a series that supposedly wrapped up its final robbery years ago, Netflix's Money Heist has developed a stubborn habit of breaking out of the vault whenever it pleases. You can't forget those red jumpsuits, and the Salvador Dalí masks are once again internet currency, and somewhere in the background, 'Bella Ciao' is doing what it always does best: Becoming a earworm that refuses to leave your mind.

As of May 2026, Netflix has confirmed what fans never really stopped believing: the story didn’t end.

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Not a comeback?

There’s no neat Season 6 banner yet, but the latest teaser drop has done enough damage online to set off fully-fledged speculation. Instead of a clean continuation of the original gang, the framing feels deliberate: We get flashbacks from the Royal Mint, the Bank of Spain, Berlin’s European detours like a reminder that the blueprint was never erased.

The plan is still active, folks. The tagline reads, “First it was money, later it was gold, and priceless treasures,” the teaser read. “But the revolution isn’t over.” Another line followed: “The next step has already begun.”

Moreover, is the mysterious Professor back? For the slightly unversed and curious, he is the calm, highly intelligent mastermind behind the heists in Money Heist. And well, heorchestrates complex robberies from the shadows while rarely engaging directly in the action. He relies on preparation, psychology, and long-term control rather than force, making him the central brain behind the entire operation.

Welcome to the expanding Heist-Verse

Netflix is clearly building a franchise architecture: One where the original crew isn’t dragged back into service, but instead becomes myth, the kind of legend new stories orbit around.

That idea has already been tested. Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area proved the concept could travel, swapping Dalí masks for traditional Hahoe designs and relocating the absurdities without losing its pulse. Same idea, different map, and somehow, the Professor’s logic still worked.

Berlin is back, because of course he is

The spotlight now shifts to the franchise’s most theatrical wildcard. Berlin returns with its second season titled Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine, arriving May 15, 2026.

Set during Berlin’s so-called “golden age,” the story rewinds to a younger, sharper version of the character fans can’t decide whether to admire or distrust. The action moves through Seville, sun-drenched and dangerously elegant, where he builds yet another crew — because restraint has never been his strongest trait.

Pedro Alonso returns in full command of the role, reminding everyone that even when you already know the ending, Berlin still finds a way to make the beginning feel like a risk.

The rumour vault is wide open

Beyond Berlin, the expansion chatter refuses to quiet down.

There’s talk of a darker spin-off focusing on Colonel Tamayo, less glamour, more bureaucracy, and the slow grind of trying (and failing) to stop chaos from becoming culture.

Then there’s the Professor. Álvaro Morte has been making carefully timed public appearances that fans are reading like coded messages. Nothing confirmed, everything suspected.

And of course, Netflix is reportedly exploring entirely new international crews, different countries, different systems, same obsession: how far can control be pushed before it snaps?

So, why does Money Heist still click with fans? Perhaps, because, at its core, Money Heist became a global language for rebellion. It gave audiences criminals who felt human, and institutions that felt fragile. And it was ridiculous fun.

Maybe that's why it outlived its own ending.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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