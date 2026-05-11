In 2017, a video surfaced online showing Hart with another woman, triggering fan frenzy
A joke from Tom Brady at Netflix’s roast of Kevin Hart has dragged one of Hollywood’s messiest cheating scandals back into the spotlight.
Before the roast really got going on Sunday night, Brady walked on stage and immediately aimed for controversy, slipping in a pointed reference that appeared to mock Hart’s infamous 2017 scandal involving wife Eniko Hart.
“Okay, so this won't take long, as you know I am a busy man. But I will say a few words before I return to my affairs in Las Vegas,” Brady said.
Then, turning toward Hart, he doubled down: “Oh wait. I'm talking about affairs in Las Vegas. Was that off? I think I broke another rule.”
The crowd laughed, but the jab instantly reignited interest in the scandal that once threatened Hart’s marriage and exploded across social media.
Back in 2017, a video surfaced online showing Hart with another woman while Eniko was pregnant with their son. The clip triggered intense backlash and weeks of tabloid frenzy.
The woman was later identified as Montia Sabbag, who denied allegations surrounding the incident and later filed a $60 million lawsuit against Jonathan Todd Jackson the man accused of secretly recording the footage along with Hart and hotel authorities. The lawsuit alleged negligence in allowing Jackson access to the property where the video was filmed.
“My pictures and my name have been released with lies written about me,” Sabbag said in 2017 after the footage emerged. I am a recording artist and an actress and I have not broken any laws.”
Years later, Eniko herself revealed how devastating the scandal had been behind closed doors.
“Immediately I just lost it,” she said during a 2019 interview with Good Morning America, recalling the moment she first saw the video.
“I called him, I’m crying," she continued. “Right then and there, I just kept saying, 'How did you let that happen?’”
“He publicly humiliated me. Everything's on Instagram, everything's on social media, so it was an ongoing fight, all the time, every single day.”
“I kept questioning him, like, 'If this is what you want to do, I don't want to be a part of that,'” she added.
For years, Kevin Hart has turned his marriage into comedy material and at the centre of many of those punchlines is his wife, Eniko Hart, who also features in stories from his latest Netflix special, Acting My Age.
The two first met in 2009 and stayed together for nearly seven years before tying the knot in 2016. Since then, they’ve built a blended family together, welcoming son Kenzo and daughter Kaori, while Eniko also became stepmother to Hart’s children from his first marriage, Hendrix and Heaven.
In August 2025, the couple marked nine years of marriage, with Hart posting a gushing tribute on Instagram.
Apart from red carpets and comedy specials, Eniko Hart has carved out her own space in fashion and fitness through a long-running partnership with Fabletics, the activewear label co-founded by Kate Hudson.
Kevin Hart later joined the brand as an investor in 2020, turning the partnership into a family affair. Together, the couple went on to launch three collections for Fabletics, blending coordinated streetwear style with fitness fashion.
Their first major collaboration arrived in 2021 with Fabletics’ debut dual-gender capsule collection, featuring matching looks and pieces designed for both men and women.
“[It's] a representation of our love, our connection, our bond, our story. You know, ups, downs. There's hard, there's good, there's bad, but the idea is to stay with it and stay true to it,” Hart told InStyle at the time.
The couple returned in January 2022 with another sporty his-and-hers collection, continuing their coordinated approach to fashion and fitness.