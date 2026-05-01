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Netflix just launched a TikTok-style feed called 'Clips' and it might change how you find your next watch

A new vertical video feed aims to make discovering shows faster, easier and addictive

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Netflix has rolled out a major update to its mobile app, is a vertical video feed called Clips that works a lot like scrolling through short-form content on your phone.
Netflix has rolled out a major update to its mobile app, is a vertical video feed called Clips that works a lot like scrolling through short-form content on your phone.
Netflix

Dubai: Netflix has rolled out a major update to its mobile app, and the biggest addition is a vertical video feed called Clips that works a lot like scrolling through short-form content on your phone.

Launched on 1 May 2026, the new feature is designed to solve one of the most common complaints about streaming: spending more time deciding what to watch than actually watching anything. Clips is like short previews from series, films and specials tailored to your taste, letting you scroll through quickly and tap in when something catches your eye.

What Clips actually does

Think of it as a personalised highlight reel for everything on Netflix. Rather than browsing rows of thumbnails, you scroll vertically through short clips and can take action directly from the feed without jumping elsewhere in the app. You can add something to your list on the spot, share a clip to friends via text or social media, or simply keep scrolling until something grabs you.

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Netflix says it plans to expand Clips in the future to include podcasts, live programming and genre-based collections such as romance or comedy, giving users even more ways to discover content in one place.

The thinking behind it

The update comes a year after Netflix overhauled its TV interface for the first time in over a decade. The company says it is now applying the same focus on simplicity to mobile, which it describes as the device members use most often in the in-between moments of the day.

Elizabeth Stone, Netflix's Chief Product and Technology Officer, said the goal is to make the mobile experience itself feel as entertaining as the content it leads you to. "Our vision is to make our mobile experience as entertaining as what you watch, delivering increasingly personalised, immersive experiences for any mood or moment. This is just the beginning."

List of countries its been released

The update is live now in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, India, Malaysia, Pakistan, the Philippines and South Africa, with a global rollout expected in the coming months.

If your app has not updated yet, it is worth checking. Your next watch might be one scroll away.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
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