High oil prices due to the Iran war weigh on everything from the petrol pump to consumer goods

Procter & Gamble, the maker of such household products as Crest toothpaste, Tide detergent and Charmin toilet paper, warned last week the war would cause a $1 billion hit to profits during its next fiscal year. Many of P&G’s products and packaging are made of resin or other petroleum-based material, Andre Schulten, P&G’s chief financial officer, told reporters on April 24. He said the company may have to pass on some of the costs to shoppers.