Why is Scooby-Doo missing from Netflix’s Scooby-Doo: Origins? The spooky reboot explained

Fred Jones is played by Maxwell Jenkins, Mckenna Grace takes on Daphne Blake, leaning into a more grounded, inquisitive version of the character. Abby Ryder Fortson’s Velma Dinkley appears as the brain of the operation, naturally, with a pragmatic streak that seems ready for whatever the mystery throws at her. And Tanner Hagen’s Shaggy Rogers already looks like he’s one jump scare away from reconsidering all life choices.