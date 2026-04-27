Why is Scooby-Doo missing from Netflix’s Scooby-Doo: Origins? The spooky reboot explained

The series will unfold over eight episodes, with the pilot directed by Toby Haynes
Netflix has just released a first look at Scooby-Doo: Origins, and while the Mystery Inc. gang is finally here, one key member is still doing what he does best, vanishing at the exact moment things get interesting.
Yes, Scooby-Doo himself is currently missing from the spotlight. Fitting, in a way. But the rest of the crew is stepping in with a noticeably more modern edge, setting the tone for what Netflix is calling a 'modern reimagining' of the show.
This time around, Mystery Inc. is reintroduced during what looks like a deceptively innocent final summer at camp. The nostalgia is there, but it’s been filtered through something moodier, a little sharper, and definitely more secret-laden than Saturday morning cartoons of the past.
Fred Jones is played by Maxwell Jenkins, Mckenna Grace takes on Daphne Blake, leaning into a more grounded, inquisitive version of the character. Abby Ryder Fortson’s Velma Dinkley appears as the brain of the operation, naturally, with a pragmatic streak that seems ready for whatever the mystery throws at her. And Tanner Hagen’s Shaggy Rogers already looks like he’s one jump scare away from reconsidering all life choices.
The story kicks into motion when Shaggy and Daphne stumble upon something they absolutely were not meant to find: a mystery involving a lost puppy and a supernatural death. It’s a little teen drama, a little eerie whodunit, and very much designed to blur the line between campfire story and fully-fledged nightmare.
Scooby is expected to be introduced as a puppy tied to the mystery, rather than a fully integrated member of Mystery Inc. That’s why early promotional material and first-look images focus heavily on the human characters, and even tease Scooby’s presence without fully revealing him.
It’s a deliberate storytelling choice: The show is building the origin of Scooby-Doo and Mystery Inc. at the same time, rather than dropping them in fully assembled. Scooby hasn't become Scooby yet.
There’s also a production angle. The series blends live-action and CGI, so the creators are likely keeping Scooby under wraps until the visual effects version is ready to be properly revealed.
With Greg Berlanti attached as executive producer, there’s an expectation of heightened emotion, secrets, and that familiar blend of teen chaos and creeping unease.
The series will unfold over eight episodes, with the pilot directed by Toby Haynes, known for Andor and Black Mirror, which should give you a sense of the tone Netflix is aiming for: atmospheric, and very unsettling.
Paul Walter Hauser also joins the cast in a mystery role, though details are being kept firmly under wraps. Villain, counselor, or someone far weirder, it’s anyone’s guess for now.
There’s no Scooby reveal yet, but the first image of the gang peering around a door marked with a paw print is doing exactly what it’s supposed to: teasing just enough to keep curiosity alive.
For now, the mystery is set. The gang is in place. And somewhere off-screen, a Great Dane is presumably preparing his entrance. The release date has not been announced yet, though the show has entered production.