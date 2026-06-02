Will The Boroughs return for Season 2? Creators tease bigger mystery after Netflix finale twist

The numbers: The Boroughs didn't immediately smash global records, pulling in a modest 5.6 million viewers in week one. However, it successfully snagged the #1 spot on the UK Top 10 chart, indicating strong word-of-mouth potential as a summer sleeper hit.

The creative roadmap: Show creators Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews aren't flying blind. They recently revealed to IGN that they have mapped out a strict three-season arc. They already know the definitive final shot of the series, meaning a second season would dive straight into a pre-planned narrative rather than scrambling for a new plot.