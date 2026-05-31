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Dubai’s Global Village final day in Season 30: Last chance for shows, rides and global flavours

Crowds expected for closing-night concerts, Carnaval rides and street eats

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
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Visitors arrive during the night time at season 30 of Global Village which reopened after a month-long pause.
Visitors arrive during the night time at season 30 of Global Village which reopened after a month-long pause.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

It’s the last day to experience Global Village Season 30 in Dubai, with crowds expected to flock for one final evening of entertainment, food and cultural showcases before the season wraps.

From live performances to global flavours and high-energy rides, the park is going out with a full schedule of action.

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A world tour in one night

Visitors can still explore more than 90 cultures packed into one destination, with pavilions, shopping stalls and global cuisines offering everything from quick bites to sweet treats.

Whether it’s bargain hunting or picking up unique finds, the final day promises a last chance to shop across continents without leaving Dubai.

Rides, thrills and Carnaval energy

Carnaval remains one of the biggest draws on closing day, featuring more than 195 rides and games ranging from family-friendly attractions to high-adrenaline experiences.

New additions this season include rides such as Toronto Tornado, Rio Rocket, Cape Gliders, Desert Dashers and York Bikes, adding fresh thrills for returning visitors.

For younger guests, the Little Wonderers zone continues to offer indoor play areas, obstacle courses and interactive fun designed to keep children engaged for hours.

Entertainment lights up the final evening

The Main Stage is set for a packed line-up of performances throughout the night, including cultural shows, dance acts, DJ sets and family-friendly entertainment.

Highlights include the Egypt Show, Jordan cultural performance, comedy street acts, high-energy dance shows and stunt-driven performances, along with repeated light shows running late into the night.

Families can also catch dedicated kids’ cinema sessions and interactive entertainment designed for younger visitors.

Tonight’s live shows and timings (May 31)

  • 6:30pm – Egypt Show (Main Stage)

  • 6:45pm – Jordan cultural dance show (Main Stage)

  • 7:20pm – DJ show (Main Stage)

  • 7:40pm – The Scatty Chapati (comedy street act) (Main Stage)

  • 8:00pm – Light Show (Main Stage area)

  • 8:10pm – London Crew Dance Show (Main Stage)

  • 8:45pm – Kids Cinema (Kids’ Theatre)

  • 8:45pm – The Air Kings (breakdance & acrobatics) (Main Stage)

  • 9:05pm – ALL ABOARD performance (Main Stage)

  • 10:00pm – Light Show

  • 11:00pm – Light Show

  • 11:50pm – Final Light Show of the night

Additional roaming entertainment, cultural acts and street performances will run across the park throughout the evening.

Last chance offers and tickets

Entry tickets start from Dh30 per person, with free entry for children under 3, seniors above 65 and people of determination.

Visitors can also still access the limited-time Dh99 Wonder Pass, offering unlimited access to Carnaval rides for a full day.

Timings for final day

  • Open: 5pm to 12am

  • Weekend extensions previously ran until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays during the season

What your ticket includes

  • Entry to the park (single entry)

  • Access to 30 country pavilions

  • Emirati heritage zone experience

  • 200+ shows daily

  • Kids’ Theatre and family entertainment

Visitor guidelines

  • Dress modestly

  • No pets allowed

  • No public display of affection

  • No filming without permit

  • No scooters, skateboards, bicycles or hoverboards

  • No chairs, tables or carpets

  • No outside food allowed

Final countdown

With global cultures, food, shopping and entertainment all in one space, tonight is the final opportunity this season to experience Global Village’s “world without borders” before the gates close on Season 30.

Related Topics:
Global VillageDubai tourismGlobal Village Season 30

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