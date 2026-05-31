Dubai’s Global Village final day in Season 30: Last chance for shows, rides and global flavours

Crowds expected for closing-night concerts, Carnaval rides and street eats
It’s the last day to experience Global Village Season 30 in Dubai, with crowds expected to flock for one final evening of entertainment, food and cultural showcases before the season wraps.
From live performances to global flavours and high-energy rides, the park is going out with a full schedule of action.
Visitors can still explore more than 90 cultures packed into one destination, with pavilions, shopping stalls and global cuisines offering everything from quick bites to sweet treats.
Whether it’s bargain hunting or picking up unique finds, the final day promises a last chance to shop across continents without leaving Dubai.
Carnaval remains one of the biggest draws on closing day, featuring more than 195 rides and games ranging from family-friendly attractions to high-adrenaline experiences.
New additions this season include rides such as Toronto Tornado, Rio Rocket, Cape Gliders, Desert Dashers and York Bikes, adding fresh thrills for returning visitors.
For younger guests, the Little Wonderers zone continues to offer indoor play areas, obstacle courses and interactive fun designed to keep children engaged for hours.
The Main Stage is set for a packed line-up of performances throughout the night, including cultural shows, dance acts, DJ sets and family-friendly entertainment.
Highlights include the Egypt Show, Jordan cultural performance, comedy street acts, high-energy dance shows and stunt-driven performances, along with repeated light shows running late into the night.
Families can also catch dedicated kids’ cinema sessions and interactive entertainment designed for younger visitors.
Tonight’s live shows and timings (May 31)
6:30pm – Egypt Show (Main Stage)
6:45pm – Jordan cultural dance show (Main Stage)
7:20pm – DJ show (Main Stage)
7:40pm – The Scatty Chapati (comedy street act) (Main Stage)
8:00pm – Light Show (Main Stage area)
8:10pm – London Crew Dance Show (Main Stage)
8:45pm – Kids Cinema (Kids’ Theatre)
8:45pm – The Air Kings (breakdance & acrobatics) (Main Stage)
9:05pm – ALL ABOARD performance (Main Stage)
10:00pm – Light Show
11:00pm – Light Show
11:50pm – Final Light Show of the night
Additional roaming entertainment, cultural acts and street performances will run across the park throughout the evening.
Entry tickets start from Dh30 per person, with free entry for children under 3, seniors above 65 and people of determination.
Visitors can also still access the limited-time Dh99 Wonder Pass, offering unlimited access to Carnaval rides for a full day.
Open: 5pm to 12am
Weekend extensions previously ran until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays during the season
Entry to the park (single entry)
Access to 30 country pavilions
Emirati heritage zone experience
200+ shows daily
Kids’ Theatre and family entertainment
Dress modestly
No pets allowed
No public display of affection
No filming without permit
No scooters, skateboards, bicycles or hoverboards
No chairs, tables or carpets
No outside food allowed
With global cultures, food, shopping and entertainment all in one space, tonight is the final opportunity this season to experience Global Village’s “world without borders” before the gates close on Season 30.