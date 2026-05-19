HBO Harry Potter reboot faces early shake-up as Ginny Weasley star exits before Season 1 airs

According to reports, child actor Gracie Cochrane, who was cast as Ginny Weasley in season one of the HBO adaptation, has stepped away from the role ahead of the show’s release. Her exit was confirmed in a joint statement from the actor’s family, who described the decision as “challenging” and made due to unforeseen circumstances. While no specific reason was disclosed, both the family and HBO emphasised that her time on the production had been a positive experience, with the network expressing support and gratitude for her contribution to the first season.