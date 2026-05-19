HBO Harry Potter reboot faces early shake-up as Ginny Weasley star exits before Season 1 airs

Gracie Cochrane, quit the show due to 'unforeseen circumstances'
The Harry Potter reboot series hasn’t even made its on-screen debut yet, but it has already sparked significant conversation, ranging from casting choices to early plans for Season 2, as well as questions over whether it can recapture the magic of the original films.
And now, show is making headlines for unexpected off-screen developments, most recently, a casting change involving one of its key young characters.
According to reports, child actor Gracie Cochrane, who was cast as Ginny Weasley in season one of the HBO adaptation, has stepped away from the role ahead of the show’s release. Her exit was confirmed in a joint statement from the actor’s family, who described the decision as “challenging” and made due to unforeseen circumstances. While no specific reason was disclosed, both the family and HBO emphasised that her time on the production had been a positive experience, with the network expressing support and gratitude for her contribution to the first season.
“Her time as part of the Harry Potter world has been truly wonderful, and she is deeply grateful to Lucy Bevan and the entire production team for creating such an unforgettable experience. Gracie is very excited about the opportunities her future holds,” the statement added.
Variety shared a statement from the spokesperson, regarding Gracie's sudden exit from the show. “We support Gracie Cochrane and her family's decision not to return for the next season of HBO's Harry Potter series, and we are grateful for her work on season one of the show. We wish Gracie and her family the best."
Moreover, the series has not yet premiered. The first season, an adaptation of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, has already wrapped filming and is expected to debut this Christmas, with production reportedly moving ahead on future instalments at Leavesden Studios in the UK.
For the unversed, Ginny Weasley is Ron Weasley’s younger sister, and later becomes the crucial storyline in The Chamber of Secrets, as she gets possessed by a certain diary, and unleashes the 'monster' in Hogwarts, who 'petrifies' students.
There's enough and more pressure on the franchise, to the point that Daniel Radcliffe, who had starred in the original films had sent a pointed message to fans and media alike: give the new cast room to grow.
“When these kids got cast, there's a whole thing around the internet, around the world, people being like, 'We've got to look after these kids.' If you mean that, if everyone really means what they are saying, then one of the things you can do for me is not ask about me and Rupert (Grint) all the time."