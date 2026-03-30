The network is already planning the next Hogwarts school year before Season 1 airs
Dubai: Even though the first season of HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter television series is still months away from release, the network has already confirmed that work on Season 2 is underway.
Speaking to The Times of London, HBO's CEO Casey Bloys revealed that the writing process for the second season has already begun, long before audiences have seen the first season. "Our goal is to not have a huge gap, you know, especially because the kids are growing. It’s not going to be an annual; the show is too big and too massive. But … they’re writing the season two now,” Bloys said in the interview.
The decision to start work on Season 2 early is largely practical. Because the story follows young characters progressing through school years at Hogwarts, production delays could create noticeable age gaps between the actors and their characters.
According to Bloys, the show is too large in scale to release new seasons every year, but HBO still wants to avoid the long multi-year breaks that have affected other big-budget fantasy and streaming series.
This means the production timeline will likely fall somewhere between annual releases and the long waits typical of major streaming shows. The new Harry Potter series is currently scheduled to premiere in December 2026 and is expected to be a long-term adaptation of the books by J. K. Rowling.
The series is planned as a more detailed retelling of the original story, with each season expected to adapt one book, starting with Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. Several users on X have joked, pointing out that the books have already been written, questioning why they need a screenplay.
Starting development on Season 2 before Season 1 airs is not that common, but HBO is planning the series as a long-running franchise rather than waiting to see how the first season performs. It also suggests that the network is trying to build a more continuous production schedule, so the story can progress more smoothly from one Hogwarts school year to the next without major delays.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji