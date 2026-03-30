GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

HBO already developing Harry Potter season 2 before season 1 premieres: 'Our goal is to not have a huge gap'

The network is already planning the next Hogwarts school year before Season 1 airs

Last updated:
Saarangi Aji
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
This image released by HBO shows Dominic McLaughlin, who will portray Harry Potter, on the set of HBO series "Harry Potter," scheduled for 2027
This image released by HBO shows Dominic McLaughlin, who will portray Harry Potter, on the set of HBO series "Harry Potter," scheduled for 2027
AP

Dubai: Even though the first season of HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter television series is still months away from release, the network has already confirmed that work on Season 2 is underway.

Speaking to The Times of London, HBO's CEO Casey Bloys revealed that the writing process for the second season has already begun, long before audiences have seen the first season. "Our goal is to not have a huge gap, you know, especially because the kids are growing. It’s not going to be an annual; the show is too big and too massive. But … they’re writing the season two now,” Bloys said in the interview.

The decision to start work on Season 2 early is largely practical. Because the story follows young characters progressing through school years at Hogwarts, production delays could create noticeable age gaps between the actors and their characters.

According to Bloys, the show is too large in scale to release new seasons every year, but HBO still wants to avoid the long multi-year breaks that have affected other big-budget fantasy and streaming series.

This means the production timeline will likely fall somewhere between annual releases and the long waits typical of major streaming shows. The new Harry Potter series is currently scheduled to premiere in December 2026 and is expected to be a long-term adaptation of the books by J. K. Rowling.

The series is planned as a more detailed retelling of the original story, with each season expected to adapt one book, starting with Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. Several users on X have joked, pointing out that the books have already been written, questioning why they need a screenplay.

Starting development on Season 2 before Season 1 airs is not that common, but HBO is planning the series as a long-running franchise rather than waiting to see how the first season performs. It also suggests that the network is trying to build a more continuous production schedule, so the story can progress more smoothly from one Hogwarts school year to the next without major delays.

Article contributed by Saarangi Aji

Related Topics:
hollywoodottTV series Harry Potter

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

One fan wrote, "This looks really cute. I hope the online community is nice to these kids, this is a dream come true for them and it’s exciting to see how this goes."

HBO’s Harry Potter teaser sparks mixed reactions

2m read
Flights slowly began to resume, cautiously and incrementally. For days, residents hovered in uncertainty, caught in a cycle of hope and frustration

Why the UAE feels like home: Residents’ return stories

7m read
Vincent Cassel attends the Premiere Of HBO's "Westworld" Season 3 TCL Chinese Theatre on March 05, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

Vincent Cassel joins star-studded ‘White Lotus’ S4 cast

3m read
Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson immortalised the roles of Ron, Harry and Hermione in JK Rowling's series.

Daniel Radcliffe supports new Harry Potter star

2m read