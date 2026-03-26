Is the magic back? HBO’s Harry Potter teaser sparks excitement for the new generation of wizards

However, not everyone is sold on it. One viral comment quipped, "It’s like reading the book in a different font," while another expressed confusion about the lack of colour, as compared to the original films that had starred Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson. "Looks really well produced, the sets and costumes are great… but I feel zero magic. It’s missing that little spark. Maybe I'm just too nostalgic for the color grading of the 2001 film," another wrote.