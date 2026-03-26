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Is the magic back? HBO’s Harry Potter teaser sparks excitement for the new generation of wizards

In the trailer, book fans are spotting details the original movies skipped.

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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One fan wrote, "This looks really cute. I hope the online community is nice to these kids, this is a dream come true for them and it’s exciting to see how this goes."
One fan wrote, "This looks really cute. I hope the online community is nice to these kids, this is a dream come true for them and it’s exciting to see how this goes."

HBO has finally pulled back the curtain on Harry Potter reboot, dropping a teaser that has left fans with rather mixed reactions. The footage opens with a somber look at young Harry (Dominic McLaughlin) living under the stairs at the Dursleys. We see a montage of Dudley’s bullying and Aunt Petunia’s sharp tongue before that owl-delivered letter changes everything.

The energy shifts instantly when Nick Frost stomps onto the screen as a rugged, warm Rubeus Hagrid. From there, it’s a whirlwind tour of Diagon Alley and the Great Hall, where we meet, Alastair Stout as a pitch-perfect Ron Weasley, and John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore.

There's an air of scepticism mixed with nostalgia. As series is leaning into a longer runtime, book fans are spotting details the original movies skipped. "They actually showed Harry ending up on the school roof while running from Dudley! This is 100% for the book fans," one fan cheered on X.

One fan wrote, "This looks really cute. I hope the online community is nice to these kids, this is a dream come true for them and it’s exciting to see how this goes."

However, not everyone is sold on it. One viral comment quipped, "It’s like reading the book in a different font," while another expressed confusion about the lack of colour, as compared to the original films that had starred Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson. "Looks really well produced, the sets and costumes are great… but I feel zero magic. It’s missing that little spark. Maybe I'm just too nostalgic for the color grading of the 2001 film," another wrote.

The original film franchise was a decade-long enchantment between 2001 to 2011. It launched the stratospheric careers of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson. Anchored by stars like Alan Rickman and Maggie Smith, these eight movies brought J.K. Rowling’s wizarding world into life, setting a massive emotional and visual benchmark that the new HBO series now has the monumental task of living up to.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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