Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket explodes in static fire test

Blast threatens timelines for Kuiper, Artemis missions, sets back Bezos’ space ambitions
CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida: Blue Origin's massive New Glenn rocket exploded during a static fire engine test at Launch Complex 36 in Florida on Thursday night, destroying the booster and causing significant damage to pad infrastructure in a major setback for Jeff Bezos' space company.
The incident occurred around 9 pm EDT as the company attempted to ignite the rocket's seven BE-4 first-stage engines ahead of the NG-4 mission, which was slated to carry 48 Amazon Project Kuiper broadband satellites.
No injuries were reported, and all personnel were accounted for, Blue Origin said. x.comVideo circulating on social media showed a massive fireball erupting at the pad, with flames and smoke billowing into the night sky. The blast was powerful enough to topple a lightning protection tower, according to observers.
Residents in the area reported hearing the boom.
Blue Origin confirmed the "anomaly" during the test and said it is working with the Federal Aviation Administration on an investigation.
The company has not detailed the cause, but experts pointed to potential issues with the BE-4 engines or propellant systems.
The loss of the booster represents a significant financial and schedule hit for Blue Origin.
The vehicle was a key asset in the company's efforts to compete with SpaceX in the heavy-lift market and support contracts, including NASA's Artemis program and Amazon's satellite constellation.
Delays could stretch into months or longer as the pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station undergoes repairs.
This marks another challenge for New Glenn, which has faced a series of testing and mission hurdles.
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk commented on the event, calling it "most unfortunate" and noting that "rockets are hard."
Blue Origin has not yet announced a revised timeline for the NG-4 mission or future flights.
The company continues development of its reusable orbital rocket, designed to carry up to 45 metric tons to low Earth orbit.