Rue Bennett’s story goes first, because of course it does. A teenage addict trying to outplay cartels and consequences was never going to end in a TED Talk on healing. After escaping Laurie’s nightmare setup, Rue briefly floats through a haze of almost-redemption, hallucinations, and emotional nostalgia, before reality quietly taps her on the shoulder and ends the conversation. The dream collapses. The couch was always the ending. Ali finds her too late, and the show finally stops pretending anyone had plot immunity.