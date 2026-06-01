Euphoria, starring Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya, and Jacob Elordi has ended after seven years
Sam Levinson burned down Euphoria, but no one's crying as yet. They're too confused and trying to peer through the smoke (is that even smoke, who knows).
The edgy show has now been reduced to a narrative crime scene taped off with 'no sequel planned, thanks for coming.'
Looking back, the warning signs were all there, just wearing designer eyeliner. Ali was unloading trauma, and Nate Jacobs already got written out of existence earlier in the season, and Rue was basically speedrunning destiny with a death wish and no plot armor. Still, no one was ready for the full 'everyone is done here' finale.
That was a cold, dead shutdown.
And here’s the real shocker: there’s nothing left dangling. No bait, no tease, no “see you next season” wink. Euphoria welded the door shut and moved out. Toodles, thanks for waiting.
Rue Bennett’s story goes first, because of course it does. A teenage addict trying to outplay cartels and consequences was never going to end in a TED Talk on healing. After escaping Laurie’s nightmare setup, Rue briefly floats through a haze of almost-redemption, hallucinations, and emotional nostalgia, before reality quietly taps her on the shoulder and ends the conversation. The dream collapses. The couch was always the ending. Ali finds her too late, and the show finally stops pretending anyone had plot immunity.
Elsewhere, Laurie’s empire collapses in classic “crime boss meets consequences” fashion, while her remaining crew somehow stumble into a chaotic escape arc that feels like a rejected spin-off pitch no one greenlit. Cassie, meanwhile, survives, because of course she does, and turns grief into content, transforming tragedy into a high-end influencer boarding house.
Lexi takes a quieter exit into spiritual confusion and aesthetic enlightenment, while Jules gets stuck in the kind of prestige-art purgatory where feelings are expressed through expensive paint and unresolved trauma. Ali, in new energy, has given up therapy-adjacent wisdom for something far louder and far less symbolic, before drifting into a strangely peaceful, almost mythic final scene that feels more like legend than ending.
And that’s the point: there is no Season 4 because there is no 'next step' The show didn’t leave threads and it burned the loom. Between an exhausted cast of A-listers moving on to bigger worlds, the real-life loss that reshaped the series’ heart, and a finale that refuses to behave like a setup for anything at all, Euphoria ran out of illusions and chose finality over extension.